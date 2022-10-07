Submit Release
Crack Sealing Operations Scheduled at Night on Several State Highways Next Week in Delaware County

10/07/2022

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that crack sealing operations are scheduled on several state highways in Delaware County on Sunday, October 9, through Friday, October 14, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.

The work locations are:

  • Gradyville Road between Bishop Hollow Road and Creek Road in Newtown, Edgmont and Thornbury townships;
  • Godfrey Road between Route 320 (Sproul Road) and Darby Paoli Road in Radnor Township;
  • Delchester Road between Gradyville Road and the Chester County line in Edgmont Township;
  • Sycamore Mills Road between Valley Road and Route 352 (Middletown Road) in Edgmont Township;
  • Sweetwater Road between Creek Road and Valley Road in Edgmont and Thornbury townships;
  • Barren Road between Route 352 (Middletown Road) and Ridley Creek Road in Middletown Township;
  • Paxton Hollow Road/Palmers Mill Road between Route 320 (Sproul Road) and Route 252 (Newtown Street Road) in Marple Township;
  • U.S. 1 (Media Bypass/State Road/Township Line Road/City Avenue) between Baltimore Pike and the Delaware County line in Middletown, Upper Providence, Marple, Springfield, Upper Darby, and Haverford townships;
  • Route 252 (Providence Road) between Harvey Road and Pennock Place in Nether Providence Township and Media Borough;
  • Media Line Road between Route 3 (West Chester Pike) and Route 252 (Newtown Street Road) in Marple and Newtown townships;
  • Rogers Lane/Wallingford Road between Turner Road and Baltimore Pike in Nether Providence and Springfield townships;
  • Route 320 (Sproul Road/Spring Mill Road) between Baltimore Pike and County Line Road in Radnor, Springfield and Marple townships;
  • Brookhaven Road/Turner Road between Route 252 (Providence Road) and Baltimore Pike in Nether Providence Township; and
  • Route 420 (Lincoln Avenue/Kedron Avenue/Woodland Avenue) between U.S. 13 (Chester Pike) and Baltimore Pike in Prospect Park and Morton boroughs and Ridley and Springfield townships.
Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All operations are weather dependent and subject to change. 


The work is part of a PennDOT project to perform crack sealing operations on state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region.


Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100% state funds.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

