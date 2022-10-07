Crack Sealing Operations Scheduled at Night on Several State Highways Next Week in Delaware County
King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that crack sealing operations are scheduled on several state highways in Delaware County on Sunday, October 9, through Friday, October 14, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.
The work locations are:
- Gradyville Road between Bishop Hollow Road and Creek Road in Newtown, Edgmont and Thornbury townships;
- Godfrey Road between Route 320 (Sproul Road) and Darby Paoli Road in Radnor Township;
- Delchester Road between Gradyville Road and the Chester County line in Edgmont Township;
- Sycamore Mills Road between Valley Road and Route 352 (Middletown Road) in Edgmont Township;
- Sweetwater Road between Creek Road and Valley Road in Edgmont and Thornbury townships;
- Barren Road between Route 352 (Middletown Road) and Ridley Creek Road in Middletown Township;
- Paxton Hollow Road/Palmers Mill Road between Route 320 (Sproul Road) and Route 252 (Newtown Street Road) in Marple Township;
- U.S. 1 (Media Bypass/State Road/Township Line Road/City Avenue) between Baltimore Pike and the Delaware County line in Middletown, Upper Providence, Marple, Springfield, Upper Darby, and Haverford townships;
- Route 252 (Providence Road) between Harvey Road and Pennock Place in Nether Providence Township and Media Borough;
- Media Line Road between Route 3 (West Chester Pike) and Route 252 (Newtown Street Road) in Marple and Newtown townships;
- Rogers Lane/Wallingford Road between Turner Road and Baltimore Pike in Nether Providence and Springfield townships;
- Route 320 (Sproul Road/Spring Mill Road) between Baltimore Pike and County Line Road in Radnor, Springfield and Marple townships;
- Brookhaven Road/Turner Road between Route 252 (Providence Road) and Baltimore Pike in Nether Providence Township; and
- Route 420 (Lincoln Avenue/Kedron Avenue/Woodland Avenue) between U.S. 13 (Chester Pike) and Baltimore Pike in Prospect Park and Morton boroughs and Ridley and Springfield townships.
The work is part of a PennDOT project to perform crack sealing operations on state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region.
Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100% state funds.