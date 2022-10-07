Railroad Crossing Replacement Planned on Railroad Street (Route 4011) in Palmyra Borough, Lebanon County

10/07/2022

Crossing to be closed Oct. 24-28

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a Norfolk Southern Railway Company railroad crossing replacement is planned on Railroad Street (Route 4011) in Palmyra Borough, Lebanon County.







Railroad Street will be closed between Front Street and Willow Street from Monday, October 24 to Friday, October 28.





A detour will be in place using Ridge Road (Route 4008), Grant Street (Route 4009) and Route 422 (Main Street).



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



