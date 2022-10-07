Lane Restrictions Next Week on Route 22/322 in Reed Township, Dauphin County

Bridge carrying Route 11/15 over Route 22/322 to be inspected

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised there will be lane restrictions next week on westbound and eastbound Route 22/322 in Reed Township so the Route 11/15 bridge spanning the highway can be inspected.







Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 11.





Inspectors plan to inspect the Route11/15 bridge using a bucket truck on Route 22/322.





Traffic on westbound Route 22/322 at the Route 11/15 interchange will be reduced from two lanes to one lane from approximately 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. The right lane and shoulder of the road will be closed. The left lane will alternately be closed for a short period of that time.





The right lane and shoulder of eastbound Route 22/322 will be closed from approximately 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM.





Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



