Construction Activities are Scheduled on I-95, I-76 and Other State Highways Next Week in Philadelphia Region

10/07/2022 King of Prussia PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction activities are scheduled on Interstate 95, Interstate 76 and several other state highways in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for bridge inspections, attenuator replacements, line striping, guiderail operations and safety activities. The work schedules and locations are: Philadelphia

Monday, October 10, through Thursday, October 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the 30th Street and the Interstate 676 interchanges for impact attenuator replacement;

Monday, October 10, through Friday, October 14, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Academy Road Interchange and the Bucks County line for line striping;

Monday, October 10, through Friday, October 14, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Essington Avenue and the Aramingo Avenue interchanges for line striping;

Monday, October 10, through Friday, October 14, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-676 between the Broad Street and I-95 interchanges for line striping; and

Monday, October 10, through Friday, October 14, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-76 between the U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) and the Passyunk Avenue interchanges for line striping. Bucks County

Monday, October 10, through Friday, October 21, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane closures are scheduled on U.S 13 (Bristol Pike) between the Route 413 (Veterans Highway) and Levittown Parkway interchanges in Bristol Borough and Bristol and Tullytown townships for lane separator curb system installation;

Monday, October 10, from 9:00 Am to 2:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) between Neshaminy Road and Totem Road in Bensalem and Bristol townships for bridge inspection;

Wednesday, October 12, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, a lance closure is scheduled on Brownsville Road between Creek Road and Periwinkle Road in Lower Southampton and Middletown townships for bridge inspection; and

Thursday, October 13, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on South Park Road between Park Road and Deer Run Road in Tinicum and Bedminster townships for bridge inspection. Delaware County Monday, October 10, through Thursday, October 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Interstate 476 and the Route 320 interchanges in City of Chester and Ridley Township for impact attenuator replacement;

Monday, October 10, through Friday, October 14, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled on Interstate 476 between the Media/Swarthmore and the Interstate 276 interchanges in Nether Providence, Springfield, Marple, Haverford, Radnor, Lower Merion, Plymouth townships and West Conshohocken Borough in Delaware and Montgomery counties for guiderail operations; and

Monday, October 10, through Friday, October 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Industrial Highway between Bartram Avenue and the Philadelphia International Airport Departing Flights Interchange in Tinicum Township for guiderail operations. Montgomery County

Thursday, October 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Matsonford Road between the southbound I-476 and the northbound I-476 interchanges in Upper Merion and Lower Merion townships and West Conshohocken Borough for bridge inspection; and

Friday, October 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Hill Road between Green Lane Road and Route 29 (Gravel Pike) in Upper Frederick Township and Green Lane Borough for bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin. Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6. Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799 # # #

