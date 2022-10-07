Better Places Crowdfunding campaign launched for “MERRY BARRE HOLIDAYS LIGHT UP THE CITY”

$5,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

Barre, Vt. - Barre residents will soon be able to enjoy Merry Barre Holidays Light Up the City thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by The Barre Partnership.

“Events and streetscape beautification foster a sense of place and encourage community,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “The Light Up the City this Merry Barre Holiday Season project will surely spark joy.”

If the campaign reaches its $5,000 goal by November 10, 2022, the Merry Barre Holidays Light Up the City will receive a matching grant of $10,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click here for project details and to donate. The funds raised will purchase holiday lights for trees around City Hall Park, add beautiful lighted garland for the light poles on North Main Street, and Light Up the City this Merry Barre Holiday Season! Merry Barre Holidays will kick off on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Horse drawn carriage rides throughout the day, a Merry Barre Holiday Parade at dusk, with the Light Up the City and Tree Lighting in City Hall Park Ceremony following. Hot cocoa, caroling and more!

“I am super excited to bring this project to life and light up the city during Merry Barre Holidays,” said Tracie Lewis, Executive Director of The Barre Partnership. “When the Barre City Fire Department reached out earlier this year with the idea of putting lights up in City Hall Park for the holidays, I knew it was something that not only The Barre Partnership could get behind, but the entire community. Working with DHCD’s Better Places Program seemed like a perfect fit for this project!”

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support these projects. Learn more and donate here.

About Better Places

Better Places is a community matching grant program empowering Vermonters to create inclusive and vibrant public places serving Vermont’s designated downtowns, village centers, new town centers, or neighborhood development areas. The program is led by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Community Foundation, and Patronicity, our crowdfunding experts. The program supports community-led projects that create, revitalize, or activate community gathering areas that bring people together to build welcoming and thriving places across Vermont.