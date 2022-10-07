Secretary of Community and Economic Development Kicks-Off Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week with Tours in Bedford, Highlights $113.2 Billion Industry

Bedford, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver launched Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week and highlighted the Wolf Administration’s support for the manufacturers that contribute to Pennsylvania’s ranking as the sixth largest economy in the United States.

“Manufacturing has always been the backbone of Pennsylvania’s economy, and today is no different,” said Sec. Weaver. “Our modern manufacturing industry has an economic impact of more than $113.2 billion and provides rewarding career opportunities for Pennsylvanians – accounting for nearly 10 percent of all jobs in the commonwealth. Today, and every day, we celebrate the innovation, imagination, and legendary can-do spirit of our manufacturers.”

The diversity and impact of the manufacturing industry, which employs more people than any other sector in Bedford County, was celebrated by Sec. Weaver during tours of three manufacturers:

Rockland Manufacturing Co. in Bedford is the fifth largest employer in the county, making attachments for heavy duty equipment used in major projects around the world. The company, which offers more than 200 products and holds over 40 patents, designed and built the first wheel loader rock bucket, the world’s largest dozer blade, and pioneered ideas that are now industry norms. Rockland Manufacturing has received $26,100 in tax credits through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program during the Wolf Administration.

in Bedford is the fifth largest employer in the county, making attachments for heavy duty equipment used in major projects around the world. The company, which offers more than 200 products and holds over 40 patents, designed and built the first wheel loader rock bucket, the world’s largest dozer blade, and pioneered ideas that are now industry norms. Rockland Manufacturing has received $26,100 in tax credits through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program during the Wolf Administration. The Organic Snack Co. in Bedford is a privately held premium food manufacturing company. The company is the exclusive manufacturer for all Kate’s Real Food products, which can be found at national retailers like REI, Amazon, and Backcountry.com, as well as regionally at Sheetz, Whole Foods, and many others. Kate’s Real Food received a $2.7 million funding proposal from the Governor’s Action Team in 2018.

in Bedford is a privately held premium food manufacturing company. The company is the exclusive manufacturer for all Kate’s Real Food products, which can be found at national retailers like REI, Amazon, and Backcountry.com, as well as regionally at Sheetz, Whole Foods, and many others. Kate’s Real Food received a $2.7 million funding proposal from the Governor’s Action Team in 2018. Mission Critical Solutions LLC in Pleasantville offers a wide range of metal fabrication and machining services to the Defense, Railroad, Transportation, Energy and Mining industries, as well as various commercial sectors that require expertise in Build-to-Print applications. The company specializes in the processing of carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum and specialty alloys. Mission Critical Solutions received a $410,615 funding proposal from the Governor’s Action Team in 2016.

As part of Manufacturing Week, DCED will be touring local manufacturers in every region of the commonwealth, including upcoming visits to Crawford, Huntingdon, Indiana, Montgomery, Northumberland, and Wyoming counties.

Key Facts About Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing Industry

Manufacturing is at the heart of Pennsylvania’s economy:

6th largest manufacturing industry in the U.S. by employment

$113.2 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021

562,700+ employees (~9.5 percent of all private sector jobs in PA)

14,000+ manufacturing establishments

Manufacturing offers well-paying, family-sustaining jobs in PA:

Manufacturing workers earn 33 percent more compared to the average for other nonfarm business in the state

$86,129 average compensation in manufacturing in PA, including benefits

Top manufacturing clusters in PA:

Food Processing and Manufacturing – 57,003

Production Technology and machinery – 42,276

Plastics – 37,691

Upstream Metal Manufacturing – 35,966

Automotive – 24,795

Information Technology – 24,075

Downstream Metal Products – 23,809

Metalworking Technology – 19,546

Biopharmaceuticals – 15,170

State Support for Manufacturers

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017, and since then has funded 83 projects and invested more than $17.5 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

For more information about Manufacturing Week, visit the DCED website, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, and be sure to talk about your manufacturing company on your social media using the hashtags #MFGWeek22, #IMakeInPA, #MadeInPA, and #PASmart.

Gov. Wolf has served for two terms as a leader consistently at work for the people of Pennsylvania. Learn more about how his Priorities for Pennsylvania have fueled the commonwealth’s comeback, leaving Pennsylvania in a much better place than when he arrived.

NOTE: Photos and video from today’s events to kick off Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week are available at PAcast website.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov



# # #