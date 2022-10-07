Submit Release
RGV Sector Border Patrol Agents Apprehend Six Gang Members, Three Sex Offenders This Week

EDINBURG, Texas – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested three sex offenders and six gang members.     

On Oct. 5, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested a Mexican national who was convicted in 2012 of statutory rape in Mississippi. MCS agents also arrested a Mexican national in Mission, on Oct. 4. Record checks revealed he was previously convicted of annoy/molest children and convicted to 36 months of incarceration in California.

Also on Oct. 4, Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents arrested a Mexican national whose criminal history revealed he was convicted of child molesting in 2006 and sentenced to 10 years of incarceration and four years of probation in Indiana.

On Oct. 3, MCS agents processed a Mexican national Paisa gang member with extensive immigration history. The subject was sentenced to 82 months of incarceration after being previously removed from the U.S. multiple times.

Additionally, RGV agents apprehended five other gang members associated to MS-13 and 18th Street gangs.   

All subjects were processed accordingly.  

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

