October 7, 2022 DILG Secretary, Suportado ang Panukala ni Robin para sa Regionalization ng Kulungan Umani ng suporta mula sa kalihim ng Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) ang panukala ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla para i-regionalize ang mga kulungan sa bansa, para sa kapakanan ng mga presong hindi pa nahahatulan ng korte. Ayon kay DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., maraming malulutasang problema ang pagsulong ni Padilla na magtayo ng kulungan sa mga probinsya para mabawasan ang overcrowding at maaaring bisitahin ang mga Persons Deprived of Liberty ng kanilang mga pamilya. "It will solve a lot of things dahil kung regionalized ito. Importante sa rehab therapy at nadadalaw ka. Ako naniniwala sa panukalang ito at susuportahan po namin ito," ayon kay Abalos sa budget hearing ng DILG sa Senado nitong Biyernes. Bago rito, naipunto ni Padilla na susuportahan na ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla ang ganitong regionalization, at makikipag-coordinate siya sa mga local government unit, dahil ito ang solusyon sa pag-decongest ng kulungan. Naghain na rin ng Senate Bill 235 si Padilla para i-regionalize ang New Bilibid Prison at ibang penal farms sa bansa, para matugunan ang problema ng siksikan at para matiyak na mabisita ang mga bilanggo ng mga mahal nila sa buhay. Samantala, tiniyak ng Bureau of Jail Management and Penology kay Padilla na ginagalang ang mga karapatan ng PDL na may iba't ibang pananampalataya, kasama ang pagtiyak na hindi sila mabibigyan ng karneng baboy na bawal sa mga Muslim. Pinag-aaralan din ng BJMP ang pagkaroon ng face-to-face na visitation na hindi magkaroon ng paghawa ng kasong Covid. DILG Secretary Supports Robin Move to Regionalize Jails Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla's move to regionalize jails to uphold the rights of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) gained support from the secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), as this will uphold the rights of PDLs who have yet to be convicted by the courts. DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said regionalization will solve many problems involving PDLs, including addressing the problem of overcrowding and visitations by loved ones. "It will solve a lot of things dahil kung regionalized ito. Importante sa rehab therapy at nadadalaw ka. Ako naniniwala sa panukalang ito at susuportahan po namin ito (It will solve a lot of things if the jails are regionalized. Visitations are an important part of rehab therapy. I believe in this and we will support it)," Abalos said at the budget hearing of the DILG at the Senate on Friday. Before this, Padilla noted Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla also voiced support for this, and that he will coordinate with the LGUs to pursue this to address the congestion in jails. Earlier, Padilla filed Senate Bill 235 to regionalize the New Bilibid Prison and other penal farms nationwide, to address overcrowding and to allow visitations for inmates by their loved ones. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology assured Padilla they respect the rights of PDLs of different faiths, including ensuring they are not served pork, which is forbidden among Muslims. The BJMP is also studying allowing face-to-face na visitations for PDLs without risking Covid infections.