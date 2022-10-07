Franchise Business Review Reveals 2022 Most Innovative Franchises

Submit Release
Franchise Business Review Recognizes 2022 Most Innovative Franchises

100 Franchise Companies Recognized in the Independent Survey of Franchise Owners for Most Innovative Franchise Brands

PORTSMOUTH, NH, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portsmouth, NH – Franchise Business Review, a leading, independent market research firm serving the franchise sector, has announced the recipients of its Most Innovative Franchises award.

Franchise Business Review (FBR) performs independent surveys of franchise owners, providing the only ratings of franchises based on franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes annual rankings of the top franchises in its Franchise Buyer's Guide, as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.

To identify the companies on the list of this year’s Most Innovative Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months’ worth of data from over 30,000 franchisees representing more than 300 brands. Franchise owners were asked 33 benchmark questions about how creative and innovative they think their corporate franchise team is, whether they believe their leadership team has a clearly defined vision for where the brand is headed, and if they believe their franchise is agile and responsive to changing market trends.

“Innovation takes a lot more than just having creative ideas and solutions. It also takes execution,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Each of the companies on our list of the Most Innovative Franchises has developed and implemented products, processes, or services that enable and sustain growth and long-term resiliency. We are proud to recognize the franchises that prioritize and value innovation to support their franchisees’ success and the relevance of their brand.”

Our research recognizes the franchise companies with the highest combined scores in innovation, leadership, and overall satisfaction to identify this year’s 100 Most Innovative Franchises. View the list here: https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/most-innovative-franchises/

Research on the Top Franchises for 2023 is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchisee-satisfaction-awards/

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at https://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides/

Media Contact:
Stacy Richards
Marketing Director
stacy@franchisebusinessreview.com

Franchise Business Review
franchisebusinessreview.com
+1 866-397-6680
email us here
