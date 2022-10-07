Outdoor Lighting Company Provides Seasonal & Event Lighting

/EIN News/ -- Englewood, Colorado, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Englewood, CO based Blingle Premier Lighting is reminding their community to get in touch immediately if they wish to have seasonal lighting put up in time for upcoming events like Halloween, Christmas and so on. Since Halloween is right around the corner, the company says there is little time left for customers to decide on the configuration they want. However, the Blingle team is accustomed to working under tight deadlines, and they will do their utmost to ensure a beautiful lighting solution is implemented in time for October 31st.

“With Halloween so close,” the company says, “you may be planning something else for your outdoor decor. However, if you’ve simply been busy and forgot to take a look at your options, don’t hesitate to reach out at once. Our team can help you come to a quick decision regarding its design, and then you can leave the installation in their capable hands. However, Halloween is by no means the only event left this year, and this is likely the right time for you to get a head start on the planning process. The more time you have to consider the possibilities, the more satisfied you will be. Take our advice, and get started today.” Blingle is standing by to talk to customers, and their lines are always open to anyone who has a legitimate inquiry.

Blingle Premier Lighting is known for their ability to design and install custom lighting in outdoor spaces. Anyone interested in learning more about the company can look up examples of their work on their website and social media spaces, but Blingle recommends that they get in touch to schedule a free consultation with the team. These consultations carry no further obligation, and the customer is free to decline if they so wish, but the company is confident that their pitch will prove more than attractive to many. There are many reasons why the company’s landscape and patio lighting solutions are considered among the best in the industry, and it all begins with their approach to customer service.

However, Blingle has a reputation for peerless excellence as well. In addition to working closely alongside customers to ensure the final implementation is exactly in line with their vision, the company utilizes the most advanced products and tools available to ensure their solutions are able to withstand the elements for as long as necessary. This is true whether a solution is intended to last a single night, as would be the case for an event, or for several months, as might be the case for more permanent options.

On this note, Blingle adds that their services are available for anyone who is planning an outdoor event in the near future. Along with the holidays and festivities come countless parties and so on that need lighting at night, though the company clarifies that their team is also available for regular events as well (such as fundraisers, corporate meetings, celebrations and so on). Blingle points out that their team has worked on weddings, for instance, and their lighting solutions have resulted in dazzling displays that served as the perfect backdrop for customers and their families to celebrate their love or other personal milestones.

“Our primary objective is to help you bring your vision to life,” Blingle explains. “Many of our customers come to us with a fairly vague idea of what they want, but some also take the precaution of creating detailed sketches or resources of what their custom solution needs to look like. Whichever kind of customer you happen to be, and wherever you fall on that spectrum, our team is more than capable of working with you to bring your ideas into the real world. In fact, this is exactly what we specialize in.”

Notably, part of Blingle’s design process includes the creation of digital mockups and previews that can be superimposed over the property or venue in question, giving the customer a detailed idea of what to expect prior to installation. This, the company says, also gives them an opportunity to request more specific changes ahead of time when they might otherwise have to settle for a less pleasing outcome.

https://youtu.be/E_WEColRifQ

The Southeast Denver outdoor lighting company is on hand to discuss future projects with new customers. Anyone interested in requesting a free consultation may do so via the company's official website or by contacting their office directly.

###

For more information about Blingle! of Southeast Denver, contact the company here:



Blingle! of Southeast Denver

Kim Fenolio

303-854-6269

kfenolio@blingle.com

12656 E Jamison Pl #4 Englewood, CO, 80112

Kim Fenolio