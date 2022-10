LAVA Therapeutics to Present On-Mechanism Pharmacodynamics Data from the Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of LAVA-051 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2022 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. ( Nasdaq: LVTX ), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers, today announced the Company will present data demonstrating on-mechanism pharmacodynamics for LAVA-051 in the clinic during the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 37th Annual Meeting, taking place in Boston, Massachusetts and virtually from November 8-12, 2022.



The details of the poster presentation session are as follows:

Abstract #: 686

Abstract Title: Mechanism of action of LAVA-051, a bispecific Vγ9Vδ2 T-cell engager (bsTCE), confirmed in the clinical setting

Session Title: Cellular Therapies + Bispecifics

Session Date: Friday, November 11, 2022

Session Time: 9:00 a.m.–8:30 p.m. EST/3:00 p.m.–2:30 a.m. CET

Presenter: Benjamin Winograd, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, LAVA Therapeutics

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company utilizing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform to develop a portfolio of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers for the potential treatment of solid and hematological malignancies. The Company utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells by triggering Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cell antitumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens. For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube .

LAVA’s Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

