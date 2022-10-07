Celebrate the season at the MDC Discovery Center’s free HOWLoween Oct. 15 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners will host a free HOWLoween from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. Visitors will find treats and nature exhibits at activity stations on paths in the native plant garden. This event is for all ages and costumes celebrating the season are welcome.

HOWLoween is hosted by MDC, the Kansas City Police Department, and other neighborhood partners. Visitors can take a hike on the Wild Side Walk through the garden for a close look at displays of nocturnal wildlife. Children will have a howling good time exploring nature stations like Track or Treat, The Bone Yard, Buggy Bistro, Operation Wildlife and much more.

Registration is not required. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. For more information, call 816-759-7300 or visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.