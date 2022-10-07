Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,999 in the last 365 days.

Celebrate the season at the MDC Discovery Center’s free HOWLoween Oct. 15 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners will host a free HOWLoween from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. Visitors will find treats and nature exhibits at activity stations on paths in the native plant garden. This event is for all ages and costumes celebrating the season are welcome.

HOWLoween is hosted by MDC, the Kansas City Police Department, and other neighborhood partners. Visitors can take a hike on the Wild Side Walk through the garden for a close look at displays of nocturnal wildlife. Children will have a howling good time exploring nature stations like Track or Treat, The Bone Yard, Buggy Bistro, Operation Wildlife and much more.

Registration is not required. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. For more information, call 816-759-7300 or visit  https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.

You just read:

Celebrate the season at the MDC Discovery Center’s free HOWLoween Oct. 15 in Kansas City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.