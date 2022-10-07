MDC Cape Nature Center gets spooky with Trek N’ Treat event Oct. 22

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Help us celebrate the spookiest time of year with a not-so-spooky event perfect for all ages from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center!

Show up wearing your costume and take a stroll down our short Insect Extravaganza Trek N’ Treat trail where you’ll meet our creature-characters who will teach you all about Missouri’s most helpful – but often most misunderstood – creepy crawlies.

“You’ll learn a little about each character, and the nature center will be alive with games, activities, a squirmy-wormy zoo, and crafts,” said Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky.

And don’t forget to bring your treat bucket!

The Trek N’ Treat trail is stroller but not wheelchair accessible. In case of adverse weather, the event will take place inside. Registration is not required.

If you are participating in Cape Nature Center’s “A Year in Color,” this program earns a wild bead.

Stay connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.