Nebraska Department of Economic Development is accepting applications for County Agricultural Society Grant Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) began accepting applications for the County Agricultural Society Grant Program on September 30. The County Agricultural Society Grant Program was created by the Nebraska Legislature as part of LB1024 and is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

The County Agricultural Society Grant Program application is open to county agricultural societies (established in accordance with the County Agricultural Society Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §§ 2-250 to 2-273) that operate facilities within a city of the primary class, as defined by Neb. Rev. Stat. § 15-101. Awards made by the County Agricultural Society Program are in response to the negative economic impacts of the Coronavirus public health emergency.

Applications are submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System. The last day to submit applications is Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. CST. The application can be found here.

Program requirements and more information about the County Agricultural Society Grant Program can be found on DED’s webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/county-agricultural-society-grant-program/.

For additional information, contact County Agricultural Society Program Manager Ryan ZimmerMas, ryan.zimmermas@nebraska.gov or 531-207-5020.

