SDDOT Seeking Public Input for Proposed Project on S.D. Highway 50 in Yankton

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

Brandon Riss, Road Design Project Engineer, 605-367-5680



YANKTON, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, to gather public input for the proposed project on S.D. Highway 50 in Yankton from west of West City Limits Road to west of U.S. Highway 81. This open house public meeting will be held at Fire Station #2 located at 201 W. 23rd St. in Yankton from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

A brief presentation will take place at approximately 5:30 p.m. After the presentation, SDDOT staff will be available with displays to discuss the proposed project and answer questions. Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.

All persons interested in this project are invited to attend this meeting to share views and concerns any time between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The opportunity to present written comments at the open house and online will be provided.

For those who cannot attend the meeting, or desire additional information on the proposed project, information will be made available online after the meeting at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1819. Written comments will be accepted until Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Brandon Riss, Road Design Project Engineer at 605-367-5680 (option 6) or by email at brandon.riss@state.sd.us.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT a t https://dot.sd.gov.

