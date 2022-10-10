Microban International Sponsors British Plastics Federation’s 89th Annual Dinner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Microban International is delighted to be a silver sponsor of the British Plastics Federation (BPF) 89th Annual Dinner, which will be held on 13th of October 2022 at the prestigious Royal Lancaster London Hotel. Established in 1933, the BPF trade association is the most powerful voice in UK plastics manufacturing, and this exclusive networking event is the perfect opportunity for key industry players to come together for an evening of engaging discussions and entertainment. The formal dinner will feature a speech from BPF president Karen Drinkwater illustrating how major current affairs impact the plastics industry.
Microban is widely recognised as the global leader in antimicrobial additives, with a world-class portfolio of technologies that can be seamlessly integrated into polymer substrates to improve surface cleanliness and product durability. These technologies have been developed by Microban for over 35 years to continuously prevent microbial growth on plastic products and surfaces, and are used by leading brands and manufacturers of plastic products to support sustainability initiatives.
Microban is also excited to be exhibiting at K 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany, from 19th to 26th October, where it will be showcasing its new range of ground-breaking, heavy-metal-free technologies for plastics. These innovative formulations represent Microban’s ongoing commitment to developing more sustainable antimicrobial solutions. Visit Microban at booth 7AC24 to learn how these technologies can help manufacturers reach their sustainability goals.
To find out more about the BPF Annual Dinner, visit: https://www.bpf.co.uk/events/bpf_annual_dinner/bpf-annual-dinner-13-october-2022.aspx
To learn more about the benefits of antimicrobial solutions for plastics, visit https://www.microban.com/antimicrobial-solutions/applications/antimicrobial-plastics
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odour control, and sanitisation / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organisation has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionised the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odours better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
Sarah Khan or Audrey Jestin
kdm communications limited
+44 1480 405333
ideas@kdm-communications.com