Submit Release
News Search

There were 813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,395 in the last 365 days.

Microban International Sponsors British Plastics Federation’s 89th Annual Dinner

Microban logo

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UK, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microban International is delighted to be a silver sponsor of the British Plastics Federation (BPF) 89th Annual Dinner, which will be held on 13th of October 2022 at the prestigious Royal Lancaster London Hotel. Established in 1933, the BPF trade association is the most powerful voice in UK plastics manufacturing, and this exclusive networking event is the perfect opportunity for key industry players to come together for an evening of engaging discussions and entertainment. The formal dinner will feature a speech from BPF president Karen Drinkwater illustrating how major current affairs impact the plastics industry.

Microban is widely recognised as the global leader in antimicrobial additives, with a world-class portfolio of technologies that can be seamlessly integrated into polymer substrates to improve surface cleanliness and product durability. These technologies have been developed by Microban for over 35 years to continuously prevent microbial growth on plastic products and surfaces, and are used by leading brands and manufacturers of plastic products to support sustainability initiatives.

Microban is also excited to be exhibiting at K 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany, from 19th to 26th October, where it will be showcasing its new range of ground-breaking, heavy-metal-free technologies for plastics. These innovative formulations represent Microban’s ongoing commitment to developing more sustainable antimicrobial solutions. Visit Microban at booth 7AC24 to learn how these technologies can help manufacturers reach their sustainability goals.

To find out more about the BPF Annual Dinner, visit: https://www.bpf.co.uk/events/bpf_annual_dinner/bpf-annual-dinner-13-october-2022.aspx

To learn more about the benefits of antimicrobial solutions for plastics, visit https://www.microban.com/antimicrobial-solutions/applications/antimicrobial-plastics


About Microban International

Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odour control, and sanitisation / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organisation has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionised the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odours better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.

Sarah Khan or Audrey Jestin
kdm communications limited
+44 1480 405333
ideas@kdm-communications.com

You just read:

Microban International Sponsors British Plastics Federation’s 89th Annual Dinner

Distribution channels: Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.