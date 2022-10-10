Omaha businesses rally for mother, daughter battling breast cancer

Oct. 22 event planned to support the family, raise breast cancer awareness

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, Oct. 22, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Avant Solutions, a PR, marketing and communications firm, and Huskerland Popcorn, a gourmet popcorn store, will partner to host an event aimed at rallying community support for Michelle Scott-Brown and her mother, June Brown. Both women are currently battling breast cancer and additional health complications.

The fun, family friendly event will take place at Huskerland Popcorn, 2305 North 90th Street, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, and will feature a DJ, food trucks and several pop-up style vendors. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to support Scott-Brown and her mother.

Scott-Brown was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2020. Since her diagnosis, she has had multiple surgeries and suffered several health complications, including a recent bout with COVID-19. As she fights cancer and health complications, she has had to step away from a rewarding career as a social worker, passionately advocating for at-risk families and their rights to feel empowered. She also serves as a caretaker for her mother, June, who suffered a stroke this past summer and was diagnosed with breast cancer in August.

“When I heard about Michelle and her mother, I knew I wanted to do something to help,” said Huskerland Popcorn owner Brandon Louis. “I know times are tough for many people, but my heart goes out to Michelle. Anything we can do as a community pays it forward, and the event stands to raise awareness of the need for support for others battling breast cancer as well.”

“Michelle has investigated and taken advantage of all the available resources currently available to her at this time, but unfortunately, having been unable to get back to work it is not enough to cover quickly mounting bills,” Monique Farmer, APR, president and owner of Avant Solutions. “She is still in need of support to financially weather this storm as she and her mother navigate their breast cancer journeys together. This will help provide some much-needed hope and relief, not to mention, it helps let them know they are not facing this difficult time alone.”

An online donation page has been set up for donors who wish to support Michelle and her family. It also provides additional information on Michelle’s journey. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/hope-and-support-for-michelle-scottbrown?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer. Donations can also be made under the name Michelle Scott-Brown at Centris Federal Credit Union.