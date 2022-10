$4.7+Billion Hemostats Market Size to Grow at 5.3% CAGR, From 2022 to 2031

Hemostats Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hemostats market generated $2.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $4.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The rising number of surgeries in various fields such as orthopedics, gynecology, reconstruction, and cardiac and the rise in various types of cancer requiring surgical procedures are driving the growth of the global hemostats market. together. However, stringent government regulations related to the acceptance of hemostats are restraining the market growth. Also, the latest innovations by the leading players in the number of increasing product support for hemostasis products are expected to create opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global hemostats market analyzed in the research include ๐๐š๐ฑ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐.๐๐ซ๐š๐ฎ๐ง ๐Œ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐€๐†, ๐๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ง ๐ƒ๐ข๐œ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ, ๐‡๐ž๐ฆ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ ๐‹๐‹๐‚, ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ซ๐š ๐‹๐ข๐Ÿ๐ž ๐’๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‡๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐‰๐จ๐ก๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‰๐จ๐ก๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ง, ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ ๐๐ฅ๐œ, ๐๐Ÿ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ๐ค๐ž๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐“๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฑ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐.

๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-19 ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ:

The Covid-19 outbreak led to the postponement and cancellation of all non-essential medical procedures, thereby negatively impacting a huge number of healthcare systems globally.

Decrease in number of surgical procedures hindered the growth of the hemostats market.

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, the thrombin based hemostats segment was the largest in 2021, holding nearly one-fourth of the total market. However, the combination hemostats segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, the matrix and gel hemostats segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing more than one-fourth of the global market. However, the sheet and pad hemostats segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% in 2031.

