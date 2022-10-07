$4.7+Billion Hemostats Market Size to Grow at 5.3% CAGR, From 2022 to 2031

Hemostats Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hemostats market generated $2.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $4.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The rising number of surgeries in various fields such as orthopedics, gynecology, reconstruction, and cardiac and the rise in various types of cancer requiring surgical procedures are driving the growth of the global hemostats market. together. However, stringent government regulations related to the acceptance of hemostats are restraining the market growth. Also, the latest innovations by the leading players in the number of increasing product support for hemostasis products are expected to create opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global hemostats market analyzed in the research include 𝐁𝐚𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁.𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐆, 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐥𝐜, 𝐏𝐟𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The Covid-19 outbreak led to the postponement and cancellation of all non-essential medical procedures, thereby negatively impacting a huge number of healthcare systems globally.

Decrease in number of surgical procedures hindered the growth of the hemostats market.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the thrombin based hemostats segment was the largest in 2021, holding nearly one-fourth of the total market. However, the combination hemostats segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the matrix and gel hemostats segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing more than one-fourth of the global market. However, the sheet and pad hemostats segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% in 2031.

