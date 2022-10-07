New Video Series Discusses Legal Issues for the Michigan Farmer

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC

/EIN News/ -- Grand Rapids, Mich., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As farmers are committing to spending 12-14 hours a day sitting in their tractors and combines to bring in this year’s crops, they often multitask and thoughts turn to how the growing season went, the successes and challenges that went with it, and what 2023 holds for the business.

To assist with a few of the common legal dilemmas that those in the Ag industry face, the attorneys at Foster Swift are producing a series of short videos on “Legal Strategies for the Michigan Farmer”.

“Because of the scale and diversity of agriculture in Michigan, many different and complicated legal issues arise day-to-day” says Grand Rapids attorney and firm Ag Law practice group leader, Mike Zahrt.

These videos will be moderated by Zahrt and the first session is already available at the following link: https://youtu.be/r_BVwByCkO0. This topic features Amanda Dernovshek discussing the importance of entity choice selection for farms and other agricultural operations along with descriptions of entities types and the pros and cons of each.

While presenters and topics are subject to change, among the tentative discussions to be featured in future videos include:

Rob Hamor to discuss the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), who it applies to and penalties for failure to report information under the CTA guidance.

Chuck Barbieri to discuss manure digestors and other environmental issues.

Ryan Lamb to discuss aspects of immigration law such as H-2A visa programs and requirements specific to employers.

Zahrt to discuss “How to begin talking about succession planning with your family”.

“While not a substitute for legal advice, these short, digestible videos should at least give farmers and agribusinesses a look at the importance of seeking guidance from attorneys that understand the business of Michigan agriculture as well as the laws that apply to the industry,” says Zahrt.

Be sure to periodically visit Foster Swift’s Agricultural Law practice page as videos will be continually posted as they become available: fosterswift.com/services-Agricultural-Agribusiness-Law.html.

###

Since 1902, Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC has provided comprehensive legal services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals. The firm employs nearly 100- attorneys and over 100 support staff in six locations: Lansing, Detroit, Southfield, Grand Rapids, Holland and St. Joseph. For more information about the firm, its attorneys and to access recent publications, visit www.fosterswift.com.

Attachment

Kimberly P. Hafley Foster Swift Collins & Smith 517-371-8112 khafley@fosterswift.com