$2.45+Billion Neurorehabilitation Market Size to Grow at 8.35% CAGR, Globally, by 2030

Neurorehabilitation market Share

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Neurorehabilitation Market by Type (Neuro-Robotic Devices, Non-Invasive Stimulators, and Brain-Computer Interfaces), Application (Brain Stroke, Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Spinal Cord Injury, Traumatic Brain Injury, Cerebral Palsy, and Others), and End-User (Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, and Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global neurorehabilitation market size was accounted for $1.09 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to garner $2.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.35% from 2021 to 2030.

Growth in prevalence of neurological disorders such as brain stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and rise in awareness about neurorehabilitation devices among population are some factors which drive growth of the neurorehabilitation market. In addition, increase in funding for R&D, and rise in product approvals of neurorehabilitation devices by regulatory authorities further boost growth of the neurorehabilitation market.

The increasing prevalence of neurological diseases such as stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury and the awareness of neurorehabilitation devices among people are driving the growth of the neurorehabilitation market. Additionally, increasing R&D expenditure and increase in product acceptance of neurorehabilitation devices by the regulatory authorities are driving the growth of the neurorehabilitation market. However, the high cost of neurorehabilitation devices and the lack of skilled professionals are the main factors hindering the growth of the market. On the contrary, the increase in demand for telerehabilitation creates opportunities for producers to tap and sell in the market.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Bioventus (Bioness Inc.)

BioScience Managers Ltd (Rex Bionics Ltd)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

DIH (Hocoma AG)

Neofect

Eodyne

Reha Technology AG

Neuro Rehab VR

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The Covid-19 outbreak disrupted the workflow in the healthcare sector. The pandemic resulted in a reduction in the number of beds in the neurorehabilitation units that allow patients and doctors to work in intensive care and deal with Covid-19 patients.

In-patient neurorehabilitation has been limited to only patients with post-acute disabilities and degenerative diseases.

𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The global neurorehabilitation market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. By type, it is segmented into neuro-robotic devices, non-invasive stimulators, and brain-computer interfaces. By application, it is segmented into brain stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, and others. By end user, it is categorized into rehabilitation centers, hospitals, and clinics. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

By type, the non-destructive segment has the largest share in 2020, accounting for almost half of the global neurorehabilitation market. Furthermore, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period, due to the advancement of technology and increased demand for non-invasive procedures. The report includes research on other areas such as neuro-robotic devices and brain-computer interfaces.

Depending on the application, it is divided into stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy and others. The stroke segment dominated the global neurorehabilitation market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing prevalence of stroke worldwide.

