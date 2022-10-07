Global Modular Kitchen Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Modular Kitchen Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Modular Kitchen Global Market Report 2022”, the modular kitchen market size is expected to grow from $21.60 billion in 2021 to $22.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.43%. The global modular kitchens market size is expected to grow to $28.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.88% The rapid growth in the residential construction industry is significantly contributing to the growth of the modular kitchen market.

Key Trends In The Modular Kitchen Market

Technological advancement and automation is the key trend being followed by the companies operating in the modular kitchen industry. For instance, in May 2021, RTA Outoor Living introduced new modular outdoor kitchen system (MOKS) that allows customers to choose designs and place ready to assemble outdoor kitchen. The other concepts that are being incorporated are the introduction of technology and automation for the worktop, chimney, and other key areas such as eco-friendliness (anti-bacterial kitchens) as a key focus area of the modular kitchen.

Overview Of The Modular Kitchen Market

The modular kitchen market consists of sales of modular kitchen products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture modular kitchen furniture. Modular kitchen is also referred to as modern kitchen furniture that consists of a furniture layout with modules of cabinets, which hold kitchen commodities. It facilitates the effective usage of kitchen spaces which are being fitted together with symmetry to create whole functional furniture with proper segmentation.

Modular Kitchen Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Design: L-Shape, U-Shape, Parallel, Straight, Island

• By Product: Floor Cabinet, Wall Cabinet, Tall Storage

• By Raw Material: Lacquered Wood, Wood Sheets and Melamine, Metals, High-Pressure Laminates, Others (Glass, Acrylic)

• By Distribution Channel: Offline (Contractors, Builders), Online

• By Geography: The global modular kitchen market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Nobilia GB Ltd, Hafele GmbH & Co KG, Hettich Group, IFB Industries, Häcker Küchen GmbH & Co. KG, LINEADECOR, Snaidero Cucine, Bulthaup, Boston Cabinets Inc., Pedini, SieMatic, Spacewood, V3 ENGINEERS, Timbor Home, Godrej and Boyce Mfg, Lispo Total Kitchen Solution, and Meine Kuche.

Modular Kitchen Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of global modular kitchen market. The market report analyzes global modular kitchen market size, global modular kitchen market growth drivers, global modular kitchen market segments, global modular kitchen market major players, global modular kitchen market growth across geographies, and global modular kitchen market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The modular kitchen market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

