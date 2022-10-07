Global Packaging Robots market is projected to reach $14,475.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% | AMR

rise in automation and industrialization is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Packaging Robots market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

The global packaging robots market size was valued at $4,352.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $14,475.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Packaging robots refers to the use of automated systems, robots, and specialized software to move various tasks, and streamline automate packaging process. Packaging robots systems are used in various industry verticals such as pharmaceuticals, consumer products, logistics, food & beverages, and others. Vacuum grippers are widely used in picking up flat materials such as glass sheets or metal sheets.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Owing to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the supply chain, the global Packaging Robots market has been negatively impacted, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

• Unavailability of raw materials and shortage of skilled labor force was a major challenge, which is why, carrying out manufacturing in full capacity was impossible.

• The demand from applications sectors reduced significantly due to stoppage of new construction, deployment, and maintenance activities during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to regain during the post-lockdown.

The packaging robots market is segmented into gripper type, application, and end user. By gripper type, the market is divided into clamp, claw, vacuum, and others. By application, it is classified into picking & placing, packing, and palletizing. Packing, one of the key applications in the global market, is further segmented into tray packing, case packing, filling, and others, whereas palletizing involves case palletizing, bag palletizing, and de-palletizing. By end user, the market is categorized into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products logistics, and others. The pharmaceutical industry in the global market necessitates automated packaging to ensure proper capping, labeling, and collation. Packaging in healthcare includes preservation, protection, and delivery of safe drug product. In addition, it also involves the protection of products from damaging environmental factors, such as moisture, temperature, humidity, and light. Thus, the use of robots in pharmaceutical packaging increases productivity by handling complex tasks with machine vision and is likely to grow at the fastest rate by 2030.

ABB Limited, Krones AG, Fanuc Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Yaskawa America Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bosch Packaging Technology (Robert Bosch GmbH), Brenton Engineering, Kuka Roboter GmbH, and Remtec Automation LLC.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global packaging robots market trends and dynamics.

• In-depth packaging robots market analysis is conducted by the global market estimations for key market segments between 2020 and 2030.

• Extensive analysis of the global packaging robots market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The global packaging robots market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

• The key market players within market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global packaging robots industry.