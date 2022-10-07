Elev8 New Media to Sponsor the 7th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8”), an award-winning boutique public and media relations firm specializing in securing earned media and press coverage for its client companies, today announced its participation as a sponsor of the 7th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Conference, held at the Wyndham Grand in Jupiter, Florida on October 12, 2022.



“Elev8 New Media remains committed to supporting our clients by delivering innovative public relations and media solutions that convey the best results. With several of our wonderful clients attending this year’s conference, we look forward to supporting them in person while attending an incredible conference,” commented Mrs. Jessica Starman, CEO and Co-Founder of Elev8 New Media.

This year’s event will feature presentations by senior executives from over 30 companies from several sectors including healthcare, consumer, technology, and more.

To schedule a meeting with Elev8 New Media during the conference, please contact info@elev8newmedia.com or stop by Elev8 New Media’s booth. To register for the 7th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference, please follow the prompts here.

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning, boutique PR firm and media relations agency that has secured thousands of earned media placements for its clients by maintaining valuable relationships with journalists, editors, analysts, and outlets.

The team elevates media visibility through digital and social marketing and consistently develops, implements, manages and monitors client coverage across various platforms. Getting media coverage and exposure is more than just talking to reporters and having on-air time - it’s about creating lasting relationships that will generate ongoing chatter and excitement. We help clients garner meaningful connections in the industry across TV, social, print, and digital media. We don’t settle for just raising the bar, we elevate it.

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology, Clean tech, and Consumer sectors. Dawson James is a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. By investing the time required to completely understand your business, Dawson James can provide an appropriate capital transaction structure and strategy including direct investment through our independent fund. Their team will assist in crafting your vision and shaping your message for the capital markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland, and New Jersey. www.dawsonjames.com