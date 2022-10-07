Ugami Celebrates the Hispanic Heritage Month by Launching Its App and Website in Spanish for Its Spanish-Speaking Users

The company currently offers the number 1 debit card for gamers in the USA according to app store ratings

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ugami, America's number one debit card for gamers, is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with its Spanish-language website and app launch.

"We are happy to have an international team, and as Hispanics, the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month is important to us," said Ugami's CEO, Hector Hulian. "Ugami's initial growth has been impressive, and we are excited to be able to bring fun and benefits to all Ugami users with each new app update."

Ugami is a start-up that fuses the energy and competitiveness of gamer nature with the passion, dedication, and good dose of the fun of Latin culture.

Thanks to this, the Spanish-speaking gamer community will now have language options within the application, where they can select Spanish. The idea is that they can fully enjoy all the power and magic that Ugami has to offer.

By accessing a flexible and secure debit card for gamers like the Ugami Card, Latino gamers living in the United States will have the opportunity to manage their finances and unlock rewards designed exclusively for them.

This is not all; soon, there will be more surprises for the Hispanic community in the United States from Ugami. Currently, users can download the app from the apps stores for free, and its features include:

Boost and Score: Boost debit account to earn 4X Ugipoints on everyday purchases.

Boost debit account to earn 4X Ugipoints on everyday purchases. Shop the Store: Redeem Ugipoints for gaming systems, software, gift cards, GPUs, gaming experiences, and much more.

Redeem Ugipoints for gaming systems, software, gift cards, GPUs, gaming experiences, and much more. Level Up: The more Ugipoints earned, the higher the level and status!

The more Ugipoints earned, the higher the level and status! Complete Streaks: Earn more rewards by completing daily, weekly and monthly streaks.

Earn more rewards by completing daily, weekly and monthly streaks. Collect Cool Badges: Unlock new badges with each achievement completed.

Unlock new badges with each achievement completed. Daily Spin: Feeling Lucky? Log in every day to spin the wheel for more Ugipoints.

Feeling Lucky? Log in every day to spin the wheel for more Ugipoints. ATM Finder: Find cash fast by using the Ugami ATM finder to locate one of the 55K machines within the network.

To learn more about Ugami or download the app, please visit https://ugami.com, or follow Ugami on Discord. More information about Ugami's products and plans will be announced in the coming months.

About Ugami

Ugami, Inc. is a financial technology company that aims to change how gamers experience debit card and credit card rewards programs. The Ugami team is formed by passionate technology entrepreneurs, finance professionals, and gamers who are committed to building an innovative and robust financial solution. Lead investors include Harlem Capital Partners and ULU Ventures, with participation from FJ Labs, Origins Fund, and Top Corner Capital. Banking Services are provided by Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. To learn more about Ugami, visit https://www.ugami.com.

