JAMES LINCOLN SR.: “Believing all of the Word of God will invite all of God’s blessings into your life”
Author James Lincoln Sr. guides his readers on their quest to find their purpose with the LordTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just as life begins to resemble a cycle, some feel they have lost their sense of purpose. They feel disassociated from God and start to question whether He is seeing that they are unsure of what should be their next course of action in life. Author James Henry Lincoln Sr. has written "Believe, Believe, Believe" for people who want to be found in the arms of the Lord. Its numerous scriptures can re-convert disbelievers into believers and help them discover their true purpose. Trusting Him will lead to a journey of self-discovery, a quest to understand oneself and who He is.
When Pacific Book Review asked Author James Henry Lincoln Sr., the question “What is the significance of the title?” He answered, “Believing all of the Word of God will invite all of God’s blessings into your life.” When people put their faith in the hands of the Lord, believe and everything will fall into place.
James Henry Lincoln Sr. was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, and graduated from New Castle Senior High School. He spent 22 years as an Air Force Master Sergeant. James learned his teachings from Dr. Brenda K. Goudeaux and Pastor Phillip G. Goudeaux of Calvary Christian Center and has learned to push himself to read the Bible for himself rather than just accept what others say as true. James aims to spread his teachings to discover who God is.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+17148861775 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other