JAMES LINCOLN SR. GUIDES READERS WITH THE LORD’S TEACHINGS

"Believe Believe Believe"

Author James Lincoln Sr. pens a book about life learnings that can aid readers in finding themselves.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oftentimes, people feel lost and unsure of what to do with their lives. They go through a range of emotions and may not even be aware of what they are feeling until they realize they are lost. At times, they choose a darker route. James Lincoln Sr. has written a book titled "Believe, Believe, Believe" which creates a beautiful relationship with the Almighty to help those who are lost and seek to find themselves by leading them down the Lord's way. It is composed of life-learning scriptures that will guide readers with the Lord's teachings and enlighten them.

"The book is very well written with scripture to support and educate the reader! It’s a roadmap for making you a believer and helping you along the way!!" adds AL in his book review on Amazon.

James Henry Lincoln Sr. was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Lincoln joined the US Air Force after finishing high school and served as a Master Sergeant. James underwent a significant transition when he accepted the Lord Jesus Christ into his life while serving in the state of Ohio. Today, he is on his way to becoming renowned as a speaker and author by frequently using military examples that motivate and inspire others to be everything God has called them as he often uses military examples.

About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights

