Hot Melt Equipment Market Size, Demand, Future Trends and Recent Development by 2031

rise in adoption of sustainable and environment friendly products for manufacturing & production purposes is expected to increase demand for hot melt adhesives.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hot Melt Equipment market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

The hot melt equipment are used for assembly and packaging of products in electronics, food & beverage, automobile and other industries. The coils in the glue guns and bench top heat up using electricity. These coils further heat the glue and melts them to semi-liquid form, which can be further applied on the spots that are to be joined and packed for assembly or logistic purpose.

The global hot melt equipment market size was valued at $1,491.2 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $2,822.9 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Owing to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the supply chain, the global Hot Melt Equipment market has been negatively impacted, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

• Unavailability of raw materials and shortage of skilled labor force was a major challenge, which is why, carrying out manufacturing in full capacity was impossible.

• The demand from applications sectors reduced significantly due to stoppage of new construction, deployment, and maintenance activities during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to regain during the post-lockdown.

Further, rise in adoption of sustainable and environment friendly products for manufacturing and production purposes is expected to increase the demand for hot melt adhesives. Hot melt adhesives are used for the solar modules. For instance, in December 2021, it was announced that a solar module is being launched in the Netherlands that consists of hot melt adhesives for separating the materials of the module. In addition, European Union is taking initiative to develop various regulations toward renewable energy adoption. For instance, in August 2021, Germany proposed new electricity rules, focusing on purchasing of clean energy from the renewable sources that led to investments and adoption of renewable solar energy. Such factors are anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered

By Glue Material

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Ethylene-vinyl acetate

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the hot melt equipment market trends and future estimations.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The global hot melt equipment market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

• The key market players within the global hot melt equipment market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global market.