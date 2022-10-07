Submit Release
Celebrating Navy history and heritage at October Family Fun Day

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will be celebrating the history and heritage of the United States Navy during its October Family Fun Day. The free children’s program is on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Veterans Museum in Casper. The Navy, established on Oct. 13, 1775, will celebrate its 247th birthday this year. Participants will learn more about the Navy’s history and mission and make an egg carton “battleship” they can take home with them.

The United States Navy goes back to the creation of the Continental Navy during the Revolutionary War. In the nearly two and a half centuries since, they have guarded American liberty and freedom around the globe. American sailors have ventured from the depths of the world’s oceans to the surface of the Moon.

The Veterans Museum’s Family Fun Day program is geared toward elementary-age children. The Museum requests that a parent or legal guardian accompany their child. Visitors can drop in anytime during the program to take part. For more information, contact the Veterans Museum at 307-472-1857 for any questions about Family Fun Days.

