Sales of Plus Size Clothing Market Are Rising Due to the Increasing Overweight and Obese Population | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States leads the market, with the largest obese population and the most money being spent on plus size clothing. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness high growth potential during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The plus size clothing market is estimated to value at a US $ 601.7 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,044.3 Bn by 2032 . The plus-size clothing market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 epidemic had a negative impact on the market share for plus-size clothing. The sales of plus size apparel have fallen as a result of a lack of labour, production issues like fabric shortages and order cancellations, lower exports, and a decline in consumer spending on non-essential items.

Sales of plus size clothing are anticipated to increase at the quickest rate during the duration of the prediction. The need for products that give the same level of luxury as customers in other sizes will increase the market for plus-size clothes between 2022 and 2032.

In response to the rising demand for plus size clothing, retailers are focusing on launching plus size apparel. In order to attract more customers, Walmart launched a new plus-size brand named Terra and Sky in 2018. High street plus size apparel retailers such as River Island, Marks & Spencer, and New Look offer a wide range of plus size items to suit demand.

This move by the multinational companies is anticipated to boost the sales of plus size clothing and plus size clothing market revenue growth in the forecast period.

The market share for plus-size clothes is increasing as obesity and overweight problems become more prevalent. Additionally, the desire for plus size apparel that represents the most recent fashion trends rises as plus-size clients’ confidence in their bodies increases.

Strong fashion marketing and promotional efforts, especially on the covers of magazines like Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and Glamour, have increased plus-size women’s self-confidence and body acceptance, which has improved plus size clothing sales.

The market for plus size apparel has also been boosted by a number of factors, including celebrity endorsements and a positive public impression of persons who are plus sizes.

Key Takeaways:

The male category is expected to lead the plus size clothing market in terms of customer orientation.

The casual wear category dominated the plus size clothing market, with a CAGR of 4.8 percent, due to increased acceptance and acceptability of casual wear among consumers for social occasions.

During the forecast period, the mid-priced plus-size clothing segment is expected to dominate the plus size clothing market.

With the greatest obese population and the most money spent on plus size clothing, the United States leads the market.

The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to grow at the highest rate, resulting in rising obesity rates among individuals in the next years.

Europe is expected to develop rapidly in the global plus-size clothing industry from 2022 to 2032.

RECENT DEVELOPMENT:

Partnerships, Product Launches, Collaborations, and Agreements:

Customers were thrilled when LOFT, a business that creates contemporary women’s clothing, announced the addition of a plus-size category to its catalogue in 2018.

PVH bought True & Co., an online start-up, in 2017 to expand their plus-size innerwear product line.

The name “Evans Outsize” has been changed to “Evans.” In 2018, Marks and Spencer replaced the phrase “plus size” with “curve” to appeal to customers.



Key Segments

By Product Type:

Casual Wear

Formal Wear

Sportswear

Others

By Consumer Orientation:

Male

Female

By Size Type:

1 XL

2 XL

3 XL

4 XL

Above 4 XL



By Price Range:

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium



Competitive Landscape:

Key companies profiled in the plus size clothing market report include Forever21 Inc., MANGO, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., FTF IP COMPANY, INC., Lucky Brand LLC, Under Armour®, Inc., NIKE, INC., ASOS plc, RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION, and WHP Global (Anne Klein).

There is tremendous manufacturer competition in the plus size clothing market. New product introductions, assisted by advertisements and promotional events organised by major manufacturers and designers, are driving the growth of the plus size clothing market.

