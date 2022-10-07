New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market : (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) 2019-2026

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market by Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)), Vehicle Class (Hatchback, Sedan, and UV), Ownership (Company Owned and Individual Owned/ Private), Range Type (Intercity and Intracity), and Vehicle Level (Entry and Mid-level and Premium): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

NEV taxis are new energy vehicles, which are partially or fully powered by electricity, such as Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-In Hybrids (PHEVs). The Chinese government began implementation of its NEV program in 2009 to foster the development and introduction of new energy vehicles. Presently, the major global issue is depleting fossil fuel resources, finding alternatives for it has led to inclination toward green movement and green mobility. This is the key factor for the increase in demand and growth of New Energy Vehicle Taxi Market, as it produces less pollution and requires low maintenance with low cost than other conventional petrol and diesel taxi. It offers less noisy, smooth, and cost-effective ride. Due to these reasons it has been adopted and promoted by governments of various countries, by providing tax incentives and subsidies are the purchase of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs).

The factors that influence the growth of the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market include rapid increase in air pollution levels; stringent emission regulations, combined with support by government such as tax incentives and subsidies on purchase of NEVs; reduced travel cost through NEV taxis; and growing popularity and increase in number of charging stations for electric vehicles. In addition, expensive nature of NEV Taxis in spite of support and initiatives by governing bodies, such as tax credits and exemptions, and lack of charging infrastructure in most urban cities around the world restrain the growth of the NEV taxi market. However, increase in popularity of electric vehicles, depleting fossil fuel resources, growth in inclination toward green movement and green mobility provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED -

Daimler AG

BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Nissan Motor Corporation

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd (JAC)

Changan Automobile Co. Ltd

Beijing Automotive

Industry Holding Co. Ltd. (BAIC)

Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company

Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd.

By Region -

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

