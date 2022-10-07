Healthcare CRM Market Size Worth US$ $37.62 Billion by 2030 at 14.1 CAGR with Analysis of 5 Key Regions,10+ Companies

Healthcare CRM Market Forecast

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “healthcare CRM market by component, application, deployment model, end user, and region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” global healthcare CRM market size was valued at $9.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $36.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, North America region dominated the global healthcare CRM market accounting for 43.5% share of the market.

The rising geriatric population worldwide is expected to increase the demand for healthcare CRM for online appointment scheduling and patient care services, driving the growth of the global healthcare CRM market. . The rise and adoption of new technologies in various industries and the growing need to innovate in the areas of customer engagement, support and health product marketing are driving the growth of the global healthcare CRM market. Using a CRM system can provide companies with clear insight into customer behavior. Project managers can review all information on one platform, allowing them to make decisions quickly for them. It provides a customized dashboard that can detail a customer's history with the organization, their status, and any outstanding customer service issues, which is driving the growth of the global healthcare CRM market.

The rising demand for more effective marketing communication solutions and the rising demand for improving the patient experience in the healthcare industry are fueling the growth of the global healthcare CRM market. In addition, the increase in government initiatives across the world to emphasize the importance of greater focus on improving the health industry and quality of care is driving the growth of the global healthcare CRM market.

The demand for healthcare CRM from patients to get easy access to treatment through virtual patient care, home care, mobile monitoring and disease counseling is driving the growth of the global healthcare CRM market. Major players such as IBM, Salesforce.Com Inc and SAP SE are embracing collaboration as a key development strategy to enhance the service portfolio of healthcare CRM products. For example, in 2018, IBM entered into a partnership with Salesforce. The partnership combines IBM's Cloud and Watson services with Salesforce Quip and Salesforce Einstein cloud services to help organizations better align with customers.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀. 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 2020.

Salesforce.Com Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc, Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, SugarCRM, Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd, Cerner Corporation, and Keona Health.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐑𝐌 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 & 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

Marketing

CRM Analytics

Others

By Deployment Model

𝐎𝐧-𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞

Hybrid

Cloud

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Diagnostics & Imaging Centers

Pharmacies

Others

Healthcare Payers

Private Payers

Public Payers

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

