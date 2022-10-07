Speciality Drywall Repair Company, PatchMaster, Continues Market Expansion Throughout T.X.
Local entrepreneur invests in leading drywall repair franchise.AUSTIN, TX, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drywall repair company PatchMaster, today announces a new location in Austin, Texas, headed by local entrepreneur Michael Clements. Known for his natural ability to build teams whose focus centers on a culture of excellence, Clements plans to bring superior drywall repair and customer service to the metro Austin community. The latest opening comes as PatchMaster continues its widespread expansion across the United States and Canada.
Before owning a PatchMaster franchise, Clements worked as an account manager for both large and small organizations, where he learned the importance of building strong relationships with his clients through hard work, transparency, and first-rate support services. However, the desire to own his own business, financial independence, and the ability to spend more time with his family led him to PatchMaster.
"I wanted to find a company with a solid business model and customer-centric focus, and the ability to be recession-proof was a strong factor in my decision-making process. PatchMaster fits the bill for all 3. In addition, the company's growth, especially during a pandemic, proved to me that the concept was effective and that the need for PatchMaster in every community was there," Clements said.
"We're thrilled to have Michael on board with us to bring PatchMaster to the Austin metro area," said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. "It is always a pleasure to welcome franchise owners who are hardworking and determined, and I am confident that Michael's excellent customer service skills and attention to detail will shine through. We can't wait to see Michael grow in his community."
Based in Austin, Texas, PatchMaster Serving the Austin Metro Area offers a fast, professional solution for drywall and plaster repairs in the communities of Austin, Cedar Park, Leander, Liberty Hill, Pflugerville, Round Rock, and others in the Austin Metro area. Clements enjoys spending time outdoors with his family and friends and raising his young family.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Ongoing expenses include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at nine percent. In addition, franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company’s headquarters in Chester, New Jersey.
PatchMaster is an in-demand franchise with a quick ramp-up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management. For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 125 territories to more than 65 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is a pioneering drywall franchise revolutionizing the home services industry.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-4900 to learn more.
