Global Computer Monitor Market to Reach $76 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in use of LED displays for video wall, TVs, and digital signage applications, surge in internet penetration, rise in living standards of people, increase in inclination towards high quality PC games among gamers, and growing adoption of foldable and flexible displays to boost growth of the global computer monitor market. Closed manufacturing facilities, unavailability of workforce, and supply chain disruptions during the pandemic negatively impacted the global market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global computer monitor market generated $39.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $76 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $39.3 billion Market Size in 2031 $76 billion CAGR 6.9% No. of Pages in Report 195 Segments Covered Size, type, application, and region Drivers Increase in the standard of living Increase in the usage of LED displays for various applications Opportunities Increase in the number of online shoppers Growing adoption of foldable and flexible displays Restrains Decline in demand for displays from retail sector

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global computer monitor market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in numerous countries around the world.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities and retail stores, including those of electronics items, which severely impacted the growth of the market.

In addition, shortage of workforce and essential raw materials due to ban on import and export of items further aggravated the impact on the market.

These restrictions were imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global computer monitor market based on size, type, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on size, the large segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the small segment.

Based on type, the LED monitor segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments of the market such as LCD monitor, CRT, and other segments.

Based on application, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The gaming segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The European region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.38% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global computer monitor market report include Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., TPV Technology Limited, Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung Group, Intelligent Imaging Innovations, LG Electronics Inc., Apple Inc., Acer Inc., and AsusTek Computer Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global computer monitor market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the computer monitor market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing computer monitor market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the computer monitor market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global computer monitor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, computer monitor market forecast and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Size

Small

Large

Type

LCD Monitor

LED Monitor

CRT

Others

Application

Commercial

Gaming

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Rest Of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Rest Of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

