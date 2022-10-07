Optimal Dynamics Announces Charles Virden as Global Head of Revenue

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal Dynamics, the pioneer in automated decision intelligence for freight management, has hired industry veteran, Charles Virden, as Global Head of Revenue. Virden brings nearly three decades of experience in enterprise software sales, most recently serving as Vice President of Sales for Interos, Inc.

In this role, Virden will guide the fast-growing SaaS start-up through its next phase of sales expansion, as the company looks to build upon its +220% sales growth over the past year. Virden will lead the Strategic, Enterprise and Mid-Market teams at Optimal Dynamics, and will be tasked with further expanding the people, process and sales operations to drive broad adoption across the industry.

"This is an exciting and necessary step in our company's maturation," said Daniel Powell, CEO and Co-Founder of Optimal Dynamics. "Charlie brings a unique combination of deep industry knowledge, sales leadership and an operational mindset. Plus, he was on a plane visiting customers his first week with OD, so he is already showing signs he has the 'grit' to lead our sales organization as we transform the logistics industry! Needless to say, we couldn't be happier with Charlie joining Optimal Dynamics."

Virden's addition is part of Optimal Dynamics' continual growth strategy of pairing practical industry expertise with deep analytical capabilities. Based on 40 years of academic research out of Princeton, the company is singularly focused on solving problems that have persisted in the logistics industry for decades.

"Having been in the industry for a number of years, it was clear to me that Optimal Dynamics is a transformational technology and solution that's providing real ROI to our customers," said Virden. "You can see that in the success the company has had to date, and I'm looking forward to applying my experience and helping take the company to the next level."

About Optimal Dynamics:

Optimal Dynamics is truckload optimization reimagined. The byproduct of nearly four decades of R&D at Princeton University, Optimal Dynamics' technology is powered by the first Artificial Decision Intelligence designed specifically for the logistics industry. Our solutions help logistics companies easily adapt to uncertainty by automating and optimizing strategic, tactical and real-time freight management decisions.

Contact Information:

Sarah Hemmersbach

Content Marketing Manager

shemmersbach@optimaldynamics.com



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment