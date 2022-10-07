BlackBoxTV Presents “Scream Park,” An 8-Episode Immersive Series & 360° VR Experience

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackBoxTV , producers of horror, sci-fi and thriller content, today announce the release of an 8-episode immersive short-form series, titled “Scream Park” - an extension of the viral, Enter Scream Park , on the heels of the year anniversary of release and just in time for Halloween. “Scream Park” in VR is exclusive to Meta Quest TV and in Meta Horizon Worlds with Meta Quest 2.

Following the success of “Enter Scream Park,” BlackBoxTV, the team has prepared an additional 8-episodes that can be viewed via Meta Quest 2. The first four episodes are dropping 10/8, with the additional four rolling out throughout the fall.

“Scream Park,” is both a linear storyline starring Grace Van Dien (Netflix’s “Stranger Things”) and a thrilling 360° VR experience created by award-winning director, filmmaker and the founder of BlackBoxTV, Tony E. Valenzuela. The series is led by renowned creative producer, Tru Collins. Built from the bones of a popular roller coaster, each 7-minute episode will be a unique experience, setting the stage through active ride scenes and narrative storytelling. Created for the thrill seeker, this one-of-a-kind VR experience will take users over the edge, bringing nightmares into reality through a ride they’ll never forget.

“With Scream Park, we are not looking to replicate reality in VR, we’re creating an experience you can’t find anywhere else,” shares creator, Tony E. Valenzuela. “It’s a wonderful thing to be in a world that doesn’t exist on its own. When I go into Scream Park, it’s hard to come out, and that’s the experience I envisioned for the users. This is just the beginning.”

Initial story development came as the world screeched to a halt in Spring of 2020. As some of the world’s most popular destinations suddenly became abandoned, the team at BlackBoxTV leaned into a world where permanence isn’t promised, and wondered what if some of our favorite places, or one particular thrilling place, never got the chance to open? This heart-stopping destination comes alive in “Scream Park.”

Deep within the ruins of an abandoned theme park, Kelly Q (Van Dien), is trapped and needs your help. Immerse yourself in this thrill-ride horror show and defy the laws of physics on the most dangerous ride of your life. Alongside Van Dien’s character ‘Kelly’, will be Zach Villa (FX’s “American Horror Story”) as ‘Will’ in live action, and the voices of Monique Coleman (Disney’s HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL & “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) as ‘Robot’ and Steve Zaragoza (Actor & Viral Sensation), playing the series’ antagonist, ‘Toby Terrific’.

“Scream Park” can be viewed using Meta Quest 2 and by visiting ScreamPark.com .

About BlackBoxTV

Founded by award-winning director and filmmaker, Tony E. Valenzuela, BlackBoxTV is a horror/sci-fi entertainment studio dedicated to original series, short films and immersive VR/360 experiences. With millions of aggregate views and the longest running drama series on the web, BlackBoxTV is the #1 most-subscribed and watched sci-fi/horror/vr channel on YouTube, presenting the best in horror, thriller and sci-fi online programming.

