Kent State's DJ Smillz is Looking Forward to His Second Season With KSU's Basketball Team

This Northeast Ohio DJ is making more than noise. From making mixes in his living room to taking the big stage, DJ Smillz shows no signs of slowing down.

/EIN News/ -- KENT, Ohio, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the music scene continuing to grow, this popular northeast Ohio DJ is leaving his mark by becoming one of the state's most in-demand talents. Kyle Macon, also known as DJ Smillz, is an Ohio-based DJ who currently is the In-House DJ for Kent State's Men's Basketball team. His first introduction to the team was in 2021 when the Golden Flashes took on Oberlin College in an 84-38 victory. His resume does not stop there. Not only is he one of the representatives for Premier Media and Entertainment, but he has also found success opening up for multiple world-class talents. These talents include the current frontman of the hip-hop trio Migos, Quavo, the alternative pop band The Aces, and the American rapper Yung Gravy.

Smillz was also set to open for rapper Gunna at Kent State's Homecoming, but the show was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

After following the success of opening up for Yung Gravy on Sept. 29, Smillz says he has "done a lot of reflecting" and is "... extremely thankful for the support that Kent State has shown me." On Nov. 10, DJ Smillz will return for his second season with the men's and women's KSU Basketball teams as the Golden Flashes take on Baldwin Wallace. Smillz says he is "more ready than ever" for the season to kick off.

To stay up to date with DJ Smillz, follow him on Instagram and check out his website www.djsmillz.com.

Contact Information:

Tiffani Jackson

Culture, Diversity, and Inclusion Reporter

tjacksonskinner@gannett.com

(309) 205-2072



Lauren Reese

Marketing Manager

lereese@ohiopremiermedia.com

(216) 246-6224



Related Images











Image 1: DJ Smillz - Flashfest 2022





Courtesy of Ramone Hardy (@rnhprod)









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment