Cysteine Market Market Projected to Reach Approximately USD 500 Million by 2031- Nippon Rika Co., Ltd. Ajinomoto Co. Inc

Cysteine Market

The Cysteine market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 500 MN by 2031 at a CAGR of ~6% and generated a revenue of ~USD 356 MN in the year 2021.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Cysteine Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031” which delivers detailed overview of the global cysteine market in terms of market segmentation by production process, application, end use industry and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global cysteine market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. The market is segmented by end user industry into food, pharmaceutical, animal feed and others. Out of these segments, the food industry is estimated to garner the largest market share by the end of 2031, owing to the increasing growth of food industry and rising applications of cysteine in the food industry. The global cysteine market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 500 million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of ~USD 356 million in the year 2021.The increasing use of cysteine to make its derivatives in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to increase the volume of cysteine in the market.Furthermore, increasing application of cysteine in the cosmetic industry along with the growing level of geriatric population is expected to fuel the growth of the global cysteine market during the forecast period. Geographically, the global cysteine market is segmented into five major region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in North America is estimated to garner the largest market share by the end of 2031, backed by the increasing growth of pharmaceutical industry in the region.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.Increasing Expansion of Bakery Industry to Drive the Market GrowthAccording to estimates, in the United States, there were more than 23,000 retail bakeries in 2020.The increasing expansion of bakery industry is estimated to propel the global cysteine market in the coming years, owing to the increasing adoption of cysteine in bakery industry. Cysteine is used as a dough conditioner and in the process of bread production. Moreover, increasing use of cysteine in nutritional supplements is also expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the high cost of production of synthetic cysteine and complication associated with cysteine consumptions are expected to operate as key restraints to the growth of global cysteine market in the coming years.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global cysteine market which includes company profiling of Nippon Rika Co., Ltd., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Wuxi Bikang Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, BCF Life Sciences, Croda International Plc, SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, Chemyunion, Inc, Asiamerica Group, Inc., Exela Pharma Sciences LLC and Wacker Chemie AG. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global cysteine market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. 