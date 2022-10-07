Advanced Gear Shifter System Market : CAN Module, ECU, and Solenoid Actuator Global Forecast to, 2019-2026

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Gear Shifter System Market by Component (CAN Module, ECU, and Solenoid Actuator), Technology (Automatic Shifter and Shift-by-Wire), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), EV Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle) - Global Forecast to, 2019-2026

The advanced gear shifter system is an electronically controlled system, which is responsible for engagement and disengagement of gear. It uses a lever and an electronic system to engage /disengage or change gears according to the requirement of the driver. In a manual transmission system, gear shifting can be a tiring task, this is eliminated by the advanced gear shifter system. This system identifies when the driver is changing the gear and an electric system operates the clutch and a solenoid actuator to operate gear engagement, disengagement, and shifting. This has positively impacted the Advanced Gear Shifter System Market.

The factors that drive the market include increasing demand for vehicles with semi-automatic and automatic transmission, increase in the usage of the shift -by- wire, and accurate and quick responding technology of this system. In addition, the factors that restrain the advanced gear shifter system market growth are the complexity and less reliability of the system and high price compared to normal gear shifter. However, increasing preference for automatic and hybrid transmission in developing countries and haptics shifters in future vehicles are expected to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.

During the forecast period, the advanced gear shifter system market for shift-by-wire technology segment is estimated to be largest. The use of shift-by-wire technology in mid-size and luxury vehicles is expected to drive the market. Also, significant rise in the sales of modern green vehicles in developing countries like China, India, and Brazil is another factor that drives the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS -

This study comprises analytical depiction of the Advanced Gear Shifter System Market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold Advanced Gear Shifter System industry.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The Advanced Gear Shifter System Market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED -

ATSUMITEC CO.LTD.

Delta Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Eissmann Group Automotive

Fujikiko Co. Ltd.

GHSP

Kongsberg Automotive

Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG

M&T ALLIED TECHNOLOGIES.CO.,LTD.

Orscheln Products

Sila Group

By Region -

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

