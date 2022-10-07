Healthcare Contract Management Software Market Growth Increasing more than USD 2,087 million by 2025

Healthcare Contract Management Software Market Size Healthcare Contract Management Software Market Share

SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 By Service (Supplier Discovery, Sourcing Decision-Making, Workflow & Process Automation, Document Management, Agreements, and Contract Lifecycle Management) and By End-User (Hospitals, Healthcare Providers, Group Practices, Pharmaceutical Companies, Physicians, Medical Device Manufacturers, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global healthcare contract management software market was USD 636 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 2,087 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 18.48% between 2019 and 2025.

There are multiple programs that store legal documents, contracts, and licenses with third-party sources like vendors and dealers. This helps in time-saving and maintaining a well-organized platform to manage contracts. The healthcare field involves a variety of compliances that one has to follow for strict data security measures. Contract management helps to provide a lifecycle management solution for compliance and risk management. The healthcare industry has a rising potential whose needs can be served by contract management solutions.

The healthcare contract management software market is growing, due to the increasing complexities in an organization’s contracts and the laborious task of tracking regulations, outsourcing agreements, procurement, M&A agreements, and documentation.

There is a need to streamline an organization’s work due to various administrative tasks, such as seeking approvals and improving supply chain management. Contract management helps to maintain an overview of suppliers, sourcing decisions, and indirect costs like R&D, marketing, and IT. It also helps to align both bottom- and top-line business performance objectives. However, there are various issues that restrain the healthcare contract management software market, such as contracts or payment term modifications that frequently result in expensive customizations, use of different interfaces by different users, such as mobile, laptop, etc., are not user-friendly, difficulty in search and access control.

The healthcare contract management software market is divided based on service and end-user. Based on service, the market includes supplier discovery, sourcing decision-making, agreements, workflow, and process automation, contract lifecycle management, and document management. Agreements further include physician employment agreements, insurance & bonds, nondisclosure agreement, property agreements, information technology agreements, equipment & vehicle leases, managed care agreements, research and grant agreements, service agreements and employee agreements, and affiliation agreements.

Contract lifecycle management comprises standardization of contract processes, risk mitigation, linking contracts to policies, and identification of payer issues. The end-user segment is divided into hospitals, group practices, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, physicians, and others.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America is the most significant contributor to the healthcare contract management software market globally, mainly due to the increasing number of hospitals, strong insurance sector, and favorable government regulations – like the Meaningful Use and Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act. The European healthcare contract management software market holds a major share owing to the ease of operability, efficient resource planning, and government funding; it is feasible for quick and easy implementation of the business-level software solution in the healthcare market.

The Asia Pacific region will experience a noticeable CAGR in the healthcare contract management software market in the future, owing to the rapidly growing product demand in India and Singapore. Companies, such as Microsoft, 3M, Wipro, Daimler, and Roche, have a growing need to reduce risks, improve compliance, increase revenue, and manage costs. Improvements in infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and hospitals across the region are also driving the Asia Pacific health contract management market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞

Contract Logix

Coupa Software

nThrive Concord

Optum Determine

CobbleStone Software

ScienceSoft Experian

Icertis and Apttus Corporation.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞

Supplier Discovery

Sourcing Decision-Making

Workflow and Process Automation

Document Management

Agreements

Physician Employment Agreements

Nondisclosure Agreement

Insurance & Bonds

Property Agreements

Equipment & Vehicle Leases

Information Technology Agreements

Managed Care Agreements

Affiliation Agreements

Research and Grant Agreements

Service Agreements and Employee Agreements

Contract Lifecycle Management

Standardization of Contract Processes

Linking Contracts to Policies

Identification of Payer Issues

Risk Mitigation

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

Hospitals

Healthcare Providers

Group Practices

Pharmaceutical Companies

Physicians

Medical Device Manufacturers

Others

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The coronavirus had set off a chain of events that had never happened before, and they were affecting a wide variety of businesses. The scenario has been a setback for the market for healthcare contract management software in the first few weeks, but moving to an online channel for sales has helped companies gain a larger share of the market. However, because it is not considered an essential good, there is a possibility that the market would contract if the COVID virus continues to spread and a global lockdown is implemented once more. Both the economies of the countries and the purchasing power of the people would suffer as a direct result of this.

