Global Food Safety Testing Market, Size, Share, Key, Players, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report
Global Food Safety Testing Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 8% in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Food Safety Testing Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global food safety testing market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like testing methods, technologies, food types, and major regions.
Food Safety Testing Market Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/food-safety-testing-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 8%
• Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 31 billion
The growing demand for safe food around the world is accelerating the application of food safety testing methods across the food and beverage industry. Food safety testing is accurate, specific, and can be facilitated at low costs. The increasing awareness pertaining to the financial losses incurred by the food safety issues is a crucial market driving factor.
The increasing prevalence of food-borne diseases is further fuelling the food safety testing market. Cases of Salmonella and Clostridium Perfringens are on the rise at a global level which are gathering attention. According to the World Health Organisation, around 200 diseases can be caused by consuming unsafe food.
Meanwhile, the nutritional testing segment is anticipated to gain traction in the forecast period due to the increasing inclination towards premium packaged nutritional food products.
Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in demand for high quality fruits and vegetables and meat and poultry products is likely to increase the emphasis on food safety, bolstering the global food safety testing market.
Food Safety Testing Industry Definition and Major Segments
Food safety testing refers to the process of using microbiological or chemical techniques to analyse food. Food safety testing is carried out to ensure that food is free from harmful disease-causing pathogens such as fungi, viruses, and bacteria, among others. Moreover, food safety testing can prevent diseases caused by the consumption of contaminated food.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/food-safety-testing-market
Based on testing method, the market can be segmented into:
• Chemical Testing
• Physical Testing
• Nutritional Testing
• Food Sensory Analysis
• Microbiological Testing
• Allergen Testing
• Others
On the basis of technology, the market is classified into:
• Traditional Technology
• Rapid Technology
Based on food type, the market can be categorised into:
• Dairy Products
• Fruits and Vegetables
• Seafood, Meat, and Poultry
• Processed Food
• Cereals and Grains
• Others
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Food Safety Testing Market Trends
The key trends in the global food safety testing market include the favourable initiatives of governments worldwide aimed towards improving the access to clean and sustainable food supplies. For instance, the Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) and the United States FDA Food Safety and Modernisation Act (FSMA), and are motivating retailers and food service companies to enhance food safety standards.
The growing demand for clean-labelled dairy and seafood products, further augmented by the e-commerce industry, is another crucial trend in the market. This is leading to a greater emphasis on traditional and rapid technology to cope with the increasing food safety standards.
In the geographical terms, North America is a leading market for food safety testing due to frequent cases of good poisoning and greater demand for food safety accountability by consumers. Europe accounts for a considerable share in the food safety testing market. High food safety testing standards across developed economies such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, among others, are leading to the addition of great market numbers in the region.
Key Market Players
The major players in the Global Food Safety Testing Market are :
SGS Group
Bureau Veritas S. A.
Eurofins Scientific
Intertek Group plc
ALS Limited.
NSF International
Neogen Corporation
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Read More Reports:
India Electric Passenger Cars Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-electric-passenger-cars-market
Global PVDF Resin Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pvdf-resin-market
Europe Hot Sauce Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-hot-sauce-market
Hypervolt plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hypervolt-plus-cordless-vibration-massager-market
Lithium Ion Battery Companies : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-ion-battery-companies
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Shira Ellis
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other