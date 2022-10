Single Cell Analysis Market Size Worth US$ 13.62 Billion by 2031 at 17.8% CAGR with Global Analysis of 18+ Countries

Single Cell Analysis Market Share

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Single Cell Analysis Market By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By Techniques (Flow Cytometry, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Mass Spectrometry, Others), By End User (Academic and Research Laboratories, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), By Application (Oncology, Immunology, Neurology, Stem cell, Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis, In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global single cell analysis industry was estimated at $2.64 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $13.62 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Technological advancements in single cell research, increased R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and growth in stem cell research and focus on personalized medicine are fueling the growth of the market for single cell research. Single cell analysis refers to the analysis of a single cell or transcriptome, to obtain genomic, transcriptomic or other multi-omics information to reveal cell population differences and cellular evolutionary relationships. Traditional analysis methods can only obtain the average of many cells, cannot analyze a small number of cells and lose information about different types of cells. Compared with traditional diagnostic techniques, single-cell technology has the advantage of detecting differences between individual cells, distinguishing small cell differences, and defining cell maps. Currently, single-cell sequencing technology is used in a variety of fields including tumors, microbiology, neurology, reproduction, immunity, digestion, and the urinary system.

The major companies profiled in the report include ๐๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ง, ๐ƒ๐ข๐œ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ, ๐ƒ๐š๐ง๐š๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐Œ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ค ๐Š๐†๐€๐€, ๐๐ˆ๐€๐†๐„๐ ๐.๐•., ๐“๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐จ ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐’๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., 10๐ฑ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ, ๐ˆ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐๐ข๐จ-๐‘๐š๐ ๐‹๐š๐›๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐€๐ ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐’๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐€๐†, ๐“๐š๐ค๐š๐ซ๐š ๐‡๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐œ, ๐Ž๐ฑ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ ๐๐š๐ง๐จ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ., ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ค๐ฅ๐ž๐ฒ ๐‹๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ ๐ˆ๐๐‚., ๐๐†๐ˆ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ.๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉ, ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ž ๐๐ข๐จ, ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ง๐๐š๐ซ๐ ๐๐ข๐จ๐ญ๐จ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฌ.

Based on the application, the oncology sector dominates the market in 2021 and is expected to remain so during the forecast period, due to the increase in cancer. In addition, single-cell research has proven to be effective in pre-diagnosing cancer cells, thus triggering the growth of organs. However, the neurology segment recorded the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increase in neurological diseases.

By technique, the next generation sequencing segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to increase in genome mapping programs, rise in applications of next generation sequencing, increase in healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in sequencing platforms.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

โ€ข On the basis of product, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

โ€ข On the basis of application, the oncology segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

โ€ข On the basis of technique, the next generation sequencing segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

โ€ข Depending on end user, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies' segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

โ€ข Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in cell analysis industry in 2021. However, Europe is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR 21.6% during the forecast period.

