Single Cell Analysis Market Size Worth US$ 13.62 Billion by 2031 at 17.8% CAGR with Global Analysis of 18+ Countries

Single Cell Analysis Market Share

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Single Cell Analysis Market By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By Techniques (Flow Cytometry, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Mass Spectrometry, Others), By End User (Academic and Research Laboratories, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), By Application (Oncology, Immunology, Neurology, Stem cell, Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis, In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global single cell analysis industry was estimated at $2.64 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $13.62 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6553

Technological advancements in single cell research, increased R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and growth in stem cell research and focus on personalized medicine are fueling the growth of the market for single cell research. Single cell analysis refers to the analysis of a single cell or transcriptome, to obtain genomic, transcriptomic or other multi-omics information to reveal cell population differences and cellular evolutionary relationships. Traditional analysis methods can only obtain the average of many cells, cannot analyze a small number of cells and lose information about different types of cells. Compared with traditional diagnostic techniques, single-cell technology has the advantage of detecting differences between individual cells, distinguishing small cell differences, and defining cell maps. Currently, single-cell sequencing technology is used in a variety of fields including tumors, microbiology, neurology, reproduction, immunity, digestion, and the urinary system.

The major companies profiled in the report include 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐤 𝐊𝐆𝐀𝐀, 𝐐𝐈𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐍 𝐍.𝐕., 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 10𝐱 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐈𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐢𝐨-𝐑𝐚𝐝 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐀𝐠𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐮𝐬 𝐀𝐆, 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐜, 𝐎𝐱𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬., 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐁𝐆𝐈 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨.𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐃𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐨, 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬.

By product, the food segment dominates the molecular diagnostics market in 2021 and is expected to remain so during the forecast period, due to the ease of use of products and the frequency of purchase of reagents, the increase in the spread of target disease and constant need for food requirements. for dosing.

Based on the application, the oncology sector dominates the market in 2021 and is expected to remain so during the forecast period, due to the increase in cancer. In addition, single-cell research has proven to be effective in pre-diagnosing cancer cells, thus triggering the growth of organs. However, the neurology segment recorded the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increase in neurological diseases.

By technique, the next generation sequencing segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to increase in genome mapping programs, rise in applications of next generation sequencing, increase in healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in sequencing platforms.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6553?reqfor=covid

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

Q1. What is the total market value of Single cell Analysis Market report ?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. Which is base year calculated in the Single cell Analysis Market report?

Q4. Which are the top companies hold the market share in single cell analysis market?

Q5. Which is the most influencing segment growing in the Single cell Analysis Market report?

Q6. What are the key trends in the Single cell Analysis Market report?

Q7. What is single cell analysis?

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• On the basis of product, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• On the basis of application, the oncology segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• On the basis of technique, the next generation sequencing segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Depending on end user, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies' segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

• Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in cell analysis industry in 2021. However, Europe is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR 21.6% during the forecast period.

𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (2022-2031) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/233cec71b5c753b6c25c280a91a1f1e5

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

> Ankylosing spondylitis market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ankylosing-spondylitis-market-A10266

> Neurorehabilitation Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/neurorehabilitation-market-A10461

> Over The Counter (OTC) Test Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/otc-tests-market-A10465

> Healthcare CRM Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/healthcare-crm-market-A10983

> Hemostats Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hemostats-market-A16840

> Immunohistochemistry Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/immunohistochemistry-market-A11199

> Cardiac rehabilitation market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cardiac-rehabilitation-market-A11270

> Compounding Pharmacies Markethttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/compounding-pharmacies-market-A11920