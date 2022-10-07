Plyo Box Market is Expected to Rise $355.5 Million by 2031, Grow At a CAGR of 5% From 2022-2031 | Allied Market Research

Plyo Box Market

According to the, The research provides detailed segmentation of the global plyo box market based on Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and region

Increase in concerns over health amid COVID-19 is driving the market expansion, an increase in prevalence of obesity and rise in health consciousness are some of the major factors driving the market.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Plyo Box Market" The Plyo Box Market Size was valued at $219.30 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $355.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenario, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario.

Rise in awareness regarding health & fitness, increase in obese population, government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and surge in youth population are the major factors that drive growth of the global plyo box market. Moreover, desire to maintain metal health & well-being and rise in disposable income of individuals in developing countries are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global plyo box market based on Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

By product type, the wooden plyo boxes segment held a major Plyo Box Market Share in the market in 2021. The wooden plyo boxes segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $93.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $146.6 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.7%.

By distribution channel, the offline segment held a major share in the market in 2021. It provides desired ease and choice of options for evolving

consumers. Market players are establishing new retail stores across various regions to extend their reach and increase their customer base.

By application, the household segment is expected to witness a major growth rate during the Plyo Box Market Forecast period. The household segment is estimated to reach $51.5 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America was the prominent market in 2021, garnering maximum share, owing to presence of huge consumer base and increase in population. Established players, with their major operations in the North America region, dominate the global plyo box market. Strong brand image plays a significant role in sales of fitness equipment. This has restricted entry of new players in the Plyo Box Industry.

COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world in early 2021, infecting millions of people, and major countries worldwide enacted foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Hence, apart from medical supplies and life support products, most industries have been severely impacted, including the fitness equipment industry. The plyo box market has declined significantly as economic growth has decreased, however it has been growing at a relatively optimistic rate in the four years preceding COVID-19.

Key findings of study:

○ By product type, the wooden plyo boxes segment was the major segment of the market in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

○ Depending on application, the commercial segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

○ As per distribution channel, the online sales channel is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

○ Region wise, North America was the dominant region in 2021, occupying a share of 34.1% in the market.

