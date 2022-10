PTA Balloon Catheter Market is Projected to Hit at a 7.1% CAGR by 2030 | Medtronic, Terumo, Cardinal Health, Boston Sci,

PTABalloon Catheter Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A catheter is a tubular, flexible tool that is passed into bodily channels to extract (or introduce) fluids from the human cavity. PTA balloon catheter is a novel medical device that is put into the femoral artery in the leg or, in some cases, the radial artery in the arm to treat restricted blood arteries. PTA stands for 'percutaneous transluminal angioplasty' (percutaneous means through the skin). As the balloon inflates, the cage causes it to form a sequence of segmented pillows and grooves that run the length of the lesion. The pillows use force to create the small dissections required for efficient dilatation. The grooves ease stress and prevent dissections from spreading. PTA balloon catheters are used to treat peripheral vascular lesions. The standard PTA balloon catheter segment has dominated the whole PTA balloon catheter market.

Global PTA balloon catheter market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,556.0 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The increasing government spending on the infrastructure and manufacturing sector is anticipated to drive the PTA Balloon Catheter market during the forecast period. Partnerships, strategic mergers, and acquisitions are projected to be the most effective manners for industry players to obtain quick admittance to emerging markets and improve their technological capabilities.

⏩ Top Key Manufacturers of the Report:

• Medtronic*

• Terumo Corporation

• Cardinal Health

• Boston Scientific

• AndraTec

• Cook Medical

• Biotronik

• Abbott

• Creagh Medical

• TriReme Medical

• Natec Medical

• Surmodics, Inc

• Braun Melsungen AG

• Becton Dickinson and Co

• Acotec Scientific Co Ltd

Scope of the Report:

The Global PTA Balloon Catheter market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2022-2030). The report comprises various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

⏩ Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Material Type:

Polyurethane

Nylon

By Application:

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Regional Analysis for PTA Balloon Catheter Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2016-2020

Base year - 2021

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

Revenue and Sales Estimation:

Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized types and end-use industries.

