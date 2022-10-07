Submit Release
Việt Nam attends 6th Selangor International Business Summit 2022 in Malaysia

VIETNAM, October 7 -  

KUALA LUMPUR — Việt Nam's key agricultural products such as coffee, tea, pepper, cashew nuts and fruit are being introduced at eight out of the 421 pavilions of the ongoing Selangor International Food and Beverage Exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The exhibition is one of six main events at the 6th Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) 2022 that opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 6.

The four-day business summit comprises Selangor ASEAN Business Conference (SABC), Selangor International Expo (F&B), Selangor Industrial Park Expo (Spark), Selangor International Expo (Medic), Selangor R&D and Innovation Expo, and Selangor Smart City and Digital Economy Convention (Sidec).

To date, it is the largest business summit ever held in the region with a total of 906 booths from 24 countries, attracting nearly 30,000 investors.

The highlight of the event is the Asian Smart City Conference with the participation of 12 mayors who are expected to share knowledge, experiences and approaches to resolve city liveability challenges through smart technologies. — VNS

