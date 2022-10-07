First Capital REIT Sets the Record Straight: Activist Ewing Morris Being Directed By Dori Segal

OSC Complaint Made; Activist Ewing Morris Potentially Violated Multiple Securities Laws

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital" or the "REIT") FCR issued the following statement in response to the recently issued letter by Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. ("Ewing Morris"), a unitholder who has partnered with the REIT's departed trustee and former CEO, Dori Segal (together, the "Segal Group").

The Board of Trustees of First Capital, together with its advisors, continues to take steps to create and deliver increased value for its unitholders, including delivering on the reinstatement of the REIT's full distribution, which was promised to occur within two years of it being reduced, and the REIT's recently announced enhanced capital allocation and portfolio optimization plan.

To support this process, the Board regularly solicits unitholder views and is open to constructive input that has the potential to benefit First Capital and all unitholders. The views expressed by the Segal Group are, however, disingenuous, selective and entirely self-interested.

The Segal Group is Conflicted

Ewing Morris has been attempting to raise capital through a two-year term special purpose vehicle to acquire an interest in First Capital with the objective of running a proxy contest – a project referred to by Ewing Morris as "Project Degel". Details of the Segal Group, and their plans for the REIT, became known to First Capital because Ewing Morris made the "Project Degel" solicitation materials publicly available on its own website. The demands of the Segal Group should be taken with caution as their interests may not be aligned with the rest of FCR's unitholders given Mr. Segal's personal agenda and the Segal Group's short term investment horizon, as highlighted in the Project Degel solicitation materials. In addition, any nominees that they put forward are questionable in their independence to represent the interests of their fellow unitholders.

Ontario Securities Commission Complaint

When Ewing Morris first requested a meeting with the REIT it mentioned nothing of its relationship with Mr. Segal, who departed the Board in 2021 at the request of the Trustees. Since that time, Mr. Segal has attempted to negotiate a return to the REIT as Chair. After First Capital became aware of Project Degel, it raised concerns with the Segal Group that its conduct appeared to be in violation of securities laws and asked Ewing Morris to address those concerns. Given the seriousness of these concerns, First Capital brought these issues to the attention of the Ontario Securities Commission. Despite multiple requests, Ewing Morris has remained evasive and has failed to adequately respond to the questions raised by First Capital.

On October 4, 2022, Bernard McDonell and Andrea Stephen met with John Ewing and Will Jones of Ewing Morris. Ewing Morris expressed support for First Capital's CEO and neither Mr. Ewing nor Mr. Jones were prepared to address the substantive concerns raised by First Capital with the conduct of the Segal Group or to offer substantive feedback regarding First Capital's corporate strategy. Ewing Morris did request that the Board drop its complaint with the Ontario Securities Commission and consider the appointment of Darcy Morris and Kelly Marshall to the Board. Mr. Morris, who is a principal of Ewing Morris, has a significant economic interest in Project Degel. Mr. Marshall has a personal relationship with Mr. Segal and appears to be beholden to the interests of the Segal Group.

First Capital is Focused on the Long-Term Interests of all Unitholders

Our Board refreshment process has been and continues to be active and looks to achieve the necessary balance of skills and experience. Indeed, since 2018, five of our nine Trustees are newly appointed. It is disappointing that the Segal Group felt compelled to make a unilateral and unnecessary demand to install conflicted nominees versus ongoing engagement with the Board. The Board will continue to evaluate First Capital's governance in a manner that best serves all unitholders.

First Capital also highlights that the recently announced enhanced capital allocation and portfolio optimization plan is the result of deliberate work by the Board and management to consider how best to unlock value for the benefit of all unitholders in the near and long-term. The REIT is taking the steps necessary to monetize over $1 billion of targeted assets while maintaining an attractive pipeline of development opportunities and redeploying capital to generate a more meaningful near-term impact.

