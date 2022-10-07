Equine Healthcare Global Market to Reach $1.57 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Equine Healthcare Global Market Report 2022, By Product Type, Disease, Distribution" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global equine healthcare market is expected to grow from $1.17 billion in 2021 to $1.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The market is expected to reach $1.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

North America was the largest region in the equine healthcare market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing awareness of animal healthcare will support the growth of the equine healthcare market during the forecast period. People are becoming more aware of the importance of animals in the ecosystem, and animal health is critical not just for their safety and well-being, but also for the safety and well-being of humans.

The diseases in animals can easily be transferred to humans hence, governments and private institutions are investing to develop the animal healthcare infrastructure in various countries. For instance, in September 2021, the US department of agriculture announced an investment of $3 billion in animal health and nutrition. Thus, the rising awareness among the human population about the importance of animal healthcare and increasing investment in animal healthcare will support the growth of the market, during the forecast period.

The introduction of new and effective products by key manufacturers in equine healthcare for rapid detection of disease in the equine population and to ensure better therapeutic outcomes is a key trend in the market. For instance, in June 2021, Epona Biotec, a veterinary startup dedicated to advancing equine health care, has launched the VetTrue System, a remote temperature-monitoring system for horses.

A team of veterinary, equestrian, and technology professionals developed the VetTrue System to provide a more accurate, less invasive health-monitoring solution for veterinarians, horse owners, and professionals in the equestrian industries. The VetTrue System makes use of a single-use TailTab temperature sensor that is securely attached beneath the tail. Once implanted, the horse's temperature is continuously monitored and transferred to the VetTrue App through Bluetooth.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Drugs; Vaccines; Medical Feed Additives

2) By Disease: Equine Influenza; Equine Herpes virus; Equine Encephalomyelitis; West Nile Virus; Equine Rabies; Potomac Horse Fever; Tetanus

3) By Distribution: Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics; Retail Pharmacy; Online Pharmacies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Equine Healthcare Market Characteristics

3. Equine Healthcare Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Equine Healthcare

5. Equine Healthcare Market Size And Growth

6. Equine Healthcare Market Segmentation

7. Equine Healthcare Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Equine Healthcare Market

9. China Equine Healthcare Market

10. India Equine Healthcare Market

11. Japan Equine Healthcare Market

12. Australia Equine Healthcare Market

13. Indonesia Equine Healthcare Market

14. South Korea Equine Healthcare Market

15. Western Europe Equine Healthcare Market

16. UK Equine Healthcare Market

17. Germany Equine Healthcare Market

18. France Equine Healthcare Market

19. Eastern Europe Equine Healthcare Market

20. Russia Equine Healthcare Market

21. North America Equine Healthcare Market

22. USA Equine Healthcare Market

23. South America Equine Healthcare Market

24. Brazil Equine Healthcare Market

25. Middle East Equine Healthcare Market

26. Africa Equine Healthcare Market

27. Equine Healthcare Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Equine Healthcare Market

29. Equine Healthcare Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Ethos Veterinary Health LLC

Greencross Limited

Idexx Laboratories

National Veterinary Care Ltd.

Patterson Companies Inc.

Addison Biological Laboratory Inc.

Animart LLC

CVS Group PLC.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Covetrus

Elanco

Bayer AG

Ceva Sante Animale

Virbac

Vetoquinol

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/79n92

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets