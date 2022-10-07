Submit Release
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR 2022 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO (the "Company") will release 2022 third quarter results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, by 7:00 a.m. and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call number is 1-833-927-1758 (U.S. callers) and 1-929-526-1599 (international callers), and the access code for both is 913379. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.investor.clearchannel.com). The related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on the "Financials" section of the Company's website after 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Approximately two hours after the live conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available for a period of thirty days on the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's website.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 25 countries.

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

