Getvisibility Ramps up Global Expansion as It Opens New San Francisco Office

Getvisibility – an Irish company that has developed an AI-powered platform for data discovery, classification, security and governance – is ramping up its global expansion as it announces the opening of a new San Francisco office.

Adding to the company's existing presence in Ireland and the UK, the new facility is centrally located in the San Francisco area and operations therein will be led by recently appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), Jacinta Tobin.

Getvisibility has already built a strong customer base in the US by securing major contracts with large enterprises across highly regulated industries such as finance, defense, pharma, biotech, automotive and manufacturing.

To support these customers and enable its growing global network of vendor and reseller partners, the company is also planning to further expand its teams in both the US and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA).

Over the next 12 months, the company will be hiring Data Security Architects, Support Engineers, Data Quality Assurance Managers, Data Scientists, Software Engineers, Sales Engineers, and Project Managers at all experience levels. Open roles currently include a Senior Product Marketing Manager and a Senior Sales Engineer.

Getvisibility allows security, governance, risk and compliance teams to define protect surfaces, create concise and accurate data security and compliance reports, and automate GDPR SAR requests which require a response within one month. This approach significantly reduces the complexity of data loss prevention and the rate of false-positive alerts.

Jacinta Tobin, COO of Getvisibility, commented: "When you consider that IBM reports the average cost of a data breach in the US as being $9.44 million, action is clearly needed. To meet this growing demand in the US and across the other markets in which we operate – including Ireland and the UK – we are investing in our team, offering, and presence.

"Underpinned by the right expertise through our personnel and partnerships with industry leaders, we will be at the heart of a new era in data management and security. Not only does this help our customers to successfully manage unstructured data, it enables us to drive our own success as a business."

Killian McMahon, Head of US West Coast at Enterprise Ireland, added: "Enterprise Ireland is delighted to see Getvisibility further expand its presence with a US office. Getvisibility's advanced AI solution for data security and compliance is uniquely suited to meet the requirements of US businesses. Enterprise Ireland is proud to support the company's growth in the region."

About Getvisibility

Getvisibility was founded by Mark Brosnan and Ronan Murphy. It also works with several Fortune 500 companies and governments across Europe and the US. Getvisibility has raised over €13 million to date, including a successful €10 million Series A funding round in March 2022. The funding has been primarily used to grow the Getvisibility workforce by 400% in the past 18 months, including the recruitment of an expert team of engineers and data scientists.

