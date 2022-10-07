Submit Release
United Natural Foods to Participate at Wolfe Research October Consumer Conference

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI will participate in next week's October Consumer Conference hosted by Wolfe Research. Chief Executive Officer Sandy Douglas and Chief Financial Officer John Howard will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 11:00 am ET on October 13, 2022.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.unfi.com via the "Events" link.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com .

