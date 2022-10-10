Surgical Lasers Market to Grow with Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures at a CAGR of ~13% by 2031

Surgical Lasers Market

Surgical lasers market is estimated to garner modest revenue by the end of 2031 by growing at a CAGR of ~13% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031.

Research Nester published a report titled " Surgical Lasers Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031" which delivers a detailed overview of the global surgical lasers market in terms of market segmentation by product type, procedures, application, end user, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market. The global surgical lasers market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~13% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into aesthetic, dentistry, cardiology, gynecology, and others. On account of the high adoption of surgical lasers for dental treatment, the dentistry segment represents the largest market share in the global surgical lasers market. Additionally, a rise in the prevalence of gum disease in the population is also anticipated to lead to an increase in the demand for dental surgical lasers during the forecast period.The global surgical laser market is expected to generate significant revenue during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of surgical lasers in dentistry as well as cardiology applications, along with the numerous benefits associated with the use of these surgical lasers such as rapid relief, zero blood loss, and faster healing, are some factors expected to propel the expansion of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for minimally invasive surgery for rising chronic diseases such as cancer is estimated to fuel the demand for surgical lasers over the forecast period. According to data released by the World Health Organization, cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide and was responsible for nearly ten million deaths in 2020. Geographically, the global surgical lasers market is segmented into five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. healthcare Infrastructure expansion, technological advancements, and increasing cosmetic surgery procedures are some of the key factors expected to fuel the growth of the surgical lasers market in the North American region during the forecast period. For instance, in 2022, the USA's annual health care costs per capita were estimated to be approximately 10 thousand U.S. dollars For instance, in 2022, the USA’s annual health care costs per capita were estimated to be approximately 10 thousand U.S. dollarsThe research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, an analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.High Prevalence of Vision Disorders to Drive Market GrowthAs per the data released by the World Health Organization, more than 2.2 billion people in the world suffer from poor vision that affects their ability to see at distances or near distances.The rapid advancement of laser technology and the high incidence of vision impairment is also expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with laser surgery is expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of the global surgical lasers market over the forecast period. The report also provides an existing competitive scenario for some of the key players in the global surgical lasers market, which includes company profiling of Cynosure, LLC, Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronics, Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Alcon Vision LLC, BIOLASE, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Candela Corporation, Fotona, and Cutera, Inc. 